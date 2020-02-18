PRESIDENT CALLS FOR MEASURES TO REVIVE ECONOMY News Today 입력 2020.02.18 (15:07) 수정 2020.02.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has called for all-out efforts to revitalize the domestic economy and help industries hit by the coronavirus outbreak. He made the call after receiving briefings from four economy-related ministries.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in once pledged to deliver clear, tangible changes in the economy this year. But he has acknowledged that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is casting a serious shadow over the economic landscape.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "It feels that economic damage caused by COVID-19 is greater than that of the MERS outbreak in 2015. Truly, this is a serious emergency."



While attributing sluggish consumption to exaggerated fear and panic, the president called on the government to exert its best efforts to ensure public safety and revitalize the economy. He then asked the people to pursue co-prosperity, saying the government will provide support to a campaign by landlords who voluntarily lower rental costs for struggling small business owners.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I again ask the people to trust the government's responses, thoroughly follow personal safety rules and return to regular economic activities and everyday lives."



Moon called for close pan-governmental cooperation in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, taking an example from the nation's responses to Japan's export curbs. At the policy briefing on Monday, four economy-related ministers and heads of private businesses revealed their goals for 2020. It was also attended by Lee Dong-hoon, a university student who developed a map showing the travel routes of confirmed COVID-19 patients. The president praised Lee, saying his app displays government information in an organized manner. He then called on ministries to learn a lesson from the student and change their way of thinking when promoting government efforts.

