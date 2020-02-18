기사 본문 영역

TEMPORARY FACILITY FOR VIRUS CONTACTEES
입력 2020.02.18 (16:06) 수정 2020.02.18 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Amid growing fears of the new coronavirus or Covid-19 spreading into local communities, oversight of people who came in contact with infected patients has become a critical task. Suwon City is the first local government to open a temporary facility where these contactees can stay outside their own homes.

[Pkg]

A public health center in Gyeonggido Province.

[Soundbite] "How do you do? This is the public health center."

Officials check up on self-quarantined people twice a day, reminding them of the daily safety rules.

[Soundbite] NAM GYEONG-MIN(PALDAL-GU DISTRICT HEALTH CENTER, SUWON) : "You live with your parents at home. In many cases you need independent space."

However even in this condition, it is nearly impossible to be completely separated from one's family members at an apartment complex or other housing units, given the structural layout of Korean homes. Also, self-quarantine itself may be far from perfect because the only way to check its effectiveness involves relying on the individual's own statement.

[Soundbite] NAM GYEONG-MIN(PALDAL-GU DISTRICT HEALTH CENTER, SUWON) : "We do tell them to eat separately. But we can't check up on that because we're not there and can only ask through the phone."

Suwon responded to growing calls over its limitations on Tuesday. The City became the first local government in the country to operate a temporary facility for people who came in contact with Covid-19 patients. The facility will house 30 people for 2 weeks, with an individual room for every person. Those checked in cannot leave the premise or have outside visitors. Onsite medical staff will supervise their health conditions.

[Soundbite] YEOM TAE-YOUNG(SUWON MAYOR) : "The temporary facility is one way the local government can address the limitations of self-quarantine and it's expected to help prevent the spread of the virus."

Also, three universities located in downtown Suwon decided to quarantine Chinese students in the dorms in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading into local communities.
