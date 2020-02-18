ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.18 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about K-POP boy groups BTS and Tomorrow by Together. Ahead of the release of their upcoming album, BTS is set to perform on international stages starting off with their appearance on NBC's Today Show on February 21 local time. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



BTS is set to perform worldwide ahead of the release of their new album. According to the group's agency the boys are scheduled to appear on NBC's Today Show on February 21 local time. It will be the first TV appearance since the release of their fourth album. Moreover, the production team announced on Today Show's website and social media that the K-pop sensation will give a special interview. BTS's new album will hit stores worldwide at 6 p.m. February 21 Korea time. It contains 20 tracks including the title song "ON." A music video from TOMORROW X TOGETHER has recorded more than 100 million views on YouTube - quite an rare feat for an up-and-coming K-pop group. According to the team's agency, the music video for the group's debut song "Crown" recorded over 100 million views last Saturday, about 11 months after its release. "Crown" is about an adolescent boy whose growing pains are compared to horns. The music video drew attention for the vibrant charm of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and augmented reality video images. It recorded over 10 million views just 13 hours after its release last March.

