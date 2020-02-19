CHINESE STUDENTS STUDYING IN S. KOREA News Today 입력 2020.02.19 (15:06) 수정 2020.02.19 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities are contemplating the best response to the expected arrival of Chinese students in the country, as Korean universities are set to begin the spring semester. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae met with some Chinese students on Tuesday and the students thanked the Korean government's efforts, but also expressed grievances related to the self-quarantine measure.



[Pkg]



South Korea's Education Minister sat down with Chinese students studying in the country. Yoo Eun-hae first sought their cooperation with the government policy of self-quarantine.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DEPUTY PM) : "We ask students to cooperate in carrying out various measures aimed at ensuring health and safety."



The students asked the government to provide those who are not staying in the dorm, a clearly designated location for isolation.



[Soundbite] CHOI GANG(CHINESE STUDENT) : "After returning from visiting my home country during school break, the lease on rented rooms in Korea often expires. These students wonder where they can stay for 2 weeks."



They also want swift information sharing between universities and the Chinese student community.



[Soundbite] CHOI GEOM(CHINESE STUDENT) : "Students may have difficulty getting answers from the school right away, so better information flow via the student body would be great."



The lack of guidelines on daily safety rules was also mentioned. Monitoring Chinese students residing off campus is practically impossible. The government advised schools to monitor them once a day but the inspections are not carried out thoroughly. Restricting the use of public facilities such as the campus cafeteria and library is solely dependent on a student's own decision.



[Soundbite] (CHINESE STUDENT) : "I don't receive daily calls from the school but get emails. But there aren't too many ways the school can check up on this."



However the Chinese students expressed gratitude to the Korean government and schools for showing responsible attitude, saying they feel a sense of belonging.



[Soundbite] CHOI GANG(CHINESE STUDENT) : "I was moved by how we were referred to as "our students" and also by the remarks on how Chinese students should be cared for and not be discriminated."



The students also pointed out that government aid is necessary to assist personnel at colleges who can support the self-quarantined students.

CHINESE STUDENTS STUDYING IN S. KOREA

입력 2020.02.19 (15:06) 수정 2020.02.19 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities are contemplating the best response to the expected arrival of Chinese students in the country, as Korean universities are set to begin the spring semester. Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae met with some Chinese students on Tuesday and the students thanked the Korean government's efforts, but also expressed grievances related to the self-quarantine measure.



[Pkg]



South Korea's Education Minister sat down with Chinese students studying in the country. Yoo Eun-hae first sought their cooperation with the government policy of self-quarantine.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DEPUTY PM) : "We ask students to cooperate in carrying out various measures aimed at ensuring health and safety."



The students asked the government to provide those who are not staying in the dorm, a clearly designated location for isolation.



[Soundbite] CHOI GANG(CHINESE STUDENT) : "After returning from visiting my home country during school break, the lease on rented rooms in Korea often expires. These students wonder where they can stay for 2 weeks."



They also want swift information sharing between universities and the Chinese student community.



[Soundbite] CHOI GEOM(CHINESE STUDENT) : "Students may have difficulty getting answers from the school right away, so better information flow via the student body would be great."



The lack of guidelines on daily safety rules was also mentioned. Monitoring Chinese students residing off campus is practically impossible. The government advised schools to monitor them once a day but the inspections are not carried out thoroughly. Restricting the use of public facilities such as the campus cafeteria and library is solely dependent on a student's own decision.



[Soundbite] (CHINESE STUDENT) : "I don't receive daily calls from the school but get emails. But there aren't too many ways the school can check up on this."



However the Chinese students expressed gratitude to the Korean government and schools for showing responsible attitude, saying they feel a sense of belonging.



[Soundbite] CHOI GANG(CHINESE STUDENT) : "I was moved by how we were referred to as "our students" and also by the remarks on how Chinese students should be cared for and not be discriminated."



The students also pointed out that government aid is necessary to assist personnel at colleges who can support the self-quarantined students.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보