NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.02.19 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.19 (16:45)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean Air Force plane that evacuated Korean nationals from the cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at Yokohama, Japan arrived in Korea at 6:27 this morning. Seven passengers - six Koreans and one Japanese spouse - will stay at the temporary facility located inside the Incheon International Airport Quarantine for 14 days.
Samsung Display announced today that it has commercialized the Ultra Thin Glass for the first time. The super-thin reinforced glass for foldable displays was first used in Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Flip released on February 11th and will be utilized in other foldable mobile devices in the future.
The U.S. airborne ground surveillance E-8C flew over South Korea for the third time yesterday. The civilian aircraft tracking site Aircraft Spots reported that the E-8C flew at the altitude of 8.8 kilometers to monitor North Korean missile bases and the movement of ground equipment there.
Former Chief of Staff Lim Jong-seok is in the United Arab Emirates as a presidential special envoy to discuss future operational issues of the Korean-made Barakah nuclear power plant that was approved recently and is ready to kick into operation shortly.
  NEWS BRIEF
    입력 2020.02.19 (15:08)
    수정 2020.02.19 (16:45)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
