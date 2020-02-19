기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

COURT RULING ON THE DEATH OF MERS PATIENT
입력 2020.02.19 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.19 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
COURT RULING ON THE DEATH OF MERS PATIENT
동영상영역 끝
SUCCESSIVE LAUNCH OF CHEOLLIAN SATELLITE 2B 다음기사 SUCCESSIVE LAUNCH OF CHEOLLIAN SATELLITE 2B
[Anchor Lead]

The bereaved family of the last MERS patient in Korea has partially won a lawsuit against the government. The court ruled that at the time the government failed to take appropriate measures to deal with the epidemic, and ordered it to compensate the patient's family.

[Pkg]

The last MERS patient in Korea was a man in his 30s surnamed Kim. He visited Samsung Medical Center in May 2015 to seek treatment for malignant lymphoma and became infected with MERS. Kim contracted the disease from the 14th patient, dubbed the "super spreader," after spending three days in the same ER. About half a year later Kim eventually died. The cause of his death - MERS and malignant lymphoma. His wife filed a lawsuit against the government and the hospitals that treated Kim to demand 300 million won in compensation. After four years of legal battle, a court recognized the government's responsibility in Kim's passing and ordered it to pay 20 million won to his bereaved family. The judges said Kim ended up contracting the contagious disease from the 14th patient because tests on those who had visited the Middle East were either turned down or postponed and investigations into those who were exposed to the virus were not conducted properly. The court also pointed out that the government's response was far from rational." However, the court did not recognize the hospitals' responsibility. Kim's family was frustrated to hear that the government's responsibility had been recognized only partially.

[Soundbite] (DECEASED PATIENT'S SPOUSE) : "It's discouraging to know that the apology I deserved back in 2015 was finally offered to me in 2020 in such a way."

On February 7, the family of another MERS patient lost their lawsuit. The judges said it was difficult to ascertain that the infection could have been prevented if the patient had been tested earlier. With the two courts issuing contrasting rulings, the controversy over the scope of the government's responsibility in handling infectious diseases will likely continue.
  • COURT RULING ON THE DEATH OF MERS PATIENT
    • 입력 2020.02.19 (15:09)
    • 수정 2020.02.19 (16:45)
    News Today
COURT RULING ON THE DEATH OF MERS PATIENT
[Anchor Lead]

The bereaved family of the last MERS patient in Korea has partially won a lawsuit against the government. The court ruled that at the time the government failed to take appropriate measures to deal with the epidemic, and ordered it to compensate the patient's family.

[Pkg]

The last MERS patient in Korea was a man in his 30s surnamed Kim. He visited Samsung Medical Center in May 2015 to seek treatment for malignant lymphoma and became infected with MERS. Kim contracted the disease from the 14th patient, dubbed the "super spreader," after spending three days in the same ER. About half a year later Kim eventually died. The cause of his death - MERS and malignant lymphoma. His wife filed a lawsuit against the government and the hospitals that treated Kim to demand 300 million won in compensation. After four years of legal battle, a court recognized the government's responsibility in Kim's passing and ordered it to pay 20 million won to his bereaved family. The judges said Kim ended up contracting the contagious disease from the 14th patient because tests on those who had visited the Middle East were either turned down or postponed and investigations into those who were exposed to the virus were not conducted properly. The court also pointed out that the government's response was far from rational." However, the court did not recognize the hospitals' responsibility. Kim's family was frustrated to hear that the government's responsibility had been recognized only partially.

[Soundbite] (DECEASED PATIENT'S SPOUSE) : "It's discouraging to know that the apology I deserved back in 2015 was finally offered to me in 2020 in such a way."

On February 7, the family of another MERS patient lost their lawsuit. The judges said it was difficult to ascertain that the infection could have been prevented if the patient had been tested earlier. With the two courts issuing contrasting rulings, the controversy over the scope of the government's responsibility in handling infectious diseases will likely continue.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.