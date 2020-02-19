ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.19 (15:15) 수정 2020.02.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about MAMAMOO MOON BYEOL'S solo album and project group IZONE making a comeback. MAMAMOO MOONBYEOL'S recently released solo album is garnering great attention both home and abroad. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



The solo album from Mamamoo member Moonbyul is receiving rave reviews overseas. Billboard introduced the singer's album "Dark Side of the Moon" and praised her as a talented singer and rapper. Moonbyul's agency said the album has topped iTunes Top Album charts in Singapore and Hong Kong, and is in the top five on music charts in more than ten countries, including Indonesia and Thailand. IZ*ONE have resumed their activities after suspending them in the wake of the vote rigging scandal on a popular audition show. The girl group have released their first studio album title "Bloom*IZ," which comes about ten months after their mini-album. It's the final part of the group's so-called "Flower" series. The new album contains 12 tracks including dance songs and ballads. The title track, "Fiesta," has received particular attention from fans.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

News Today
2020.02.19

