기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

IMF ASKS FOR COOPERATION OVER COVID-19
입력 2020.02.20 (15:01) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
IMF ASKS FOR COOPERATION OVER COVID-19
동영상영역 끝
N. KOREA ARGUES ZERO COVID-19 PATIENTS 다음기사 N. KOREA ARGUES ZERO COVID-19 PATIENTS
[Anchor Lead]

The International Monetary Fund asked for international cooperation in dealing with the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the global economy. It also recommended the Korean government to maintain its expansionary fiscal policy.

[Pkg]

The IMF mentioned in its World Economic Outlook that global growth is bottoming out, but recovery seems uncertain. Despite the downward adjustment, this year's global growth rate is expected to be 3.3%, higher than last year's 2.9%. However, advanced nations are expected to show slow growth even in 2020. According to the global body, the spread of COVID-19 put a halt to China's growth as well as economic improvements in multiple emerging markets and developing countries. These factors contributed to a growth rate lower than the previous average. The outbreak was cited as an uncertainty that threatens the world economy. The main concern is how the disease forced production in China to halt and limit mobility around affected area. Morgan Stanley projected that Beijing's economic growth could dip all the way down to 3.5% in the first quarter and 5.6% for the entire year due to COVID-19. The IMF expressed concerns that a prolonged epidemic could further hurt the tourism industry and disrupt supply chain, ultimately dealing a more serious blow to the global economy. The international agency emphasized the need for worldwide cooperation in order to rapidly contain the virus and stop creating new uncertainties. As global recovery remains very uncertain, the IMF asked policymakers of fiscally sound nations to not withdraw their expansionary fiscal and monetary policies too quickly. South Korea, Australia and Germany were cited as the countries with ample fiscal capabilities. The IMF noted that industrialized economies such as South Korea need to keep easing monetary policies until inflation approaches the target rate.
  • IMF ASKS FOR COOPERATION OVER COVID-19
    • 입력 2020.02.20 (15:01)
    • 수정 2020.02.20 (16:45)
    News Today
IMF ASKS FOR COOPERATION OVER COVID-19
[Anchor Lead]

The International Monetary Fund asked for international cooperation in dealing with the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the global economy. It also recommended the Korean government to maintain its expansionary fiscal policy.

[Pkg]

The IMF mentioned in its World Economic Outlook that global growth is bottoming out, but recovery seems uncertain. Despite the downward adjustment, this year's global growth rate is expected to be 3.3%, higher than last year's 2.9%. However, advanced nations are expected to show slow growth even in 2020. According to the global body, the spread of COVID-19 put a halt to China's growth as well as economic improvements in multiple emerging markets and developing countries. These factors contributed to a growth rate lower than the previous average. The outbreak was cited as an uncertainty that threatens the world economy. The main concern is how the disease forced production in China to halt and limit mobility around affected area. Morgan Stanley projected that Beijing's economic growth could dip all the way down to 3.5% in the first quarter and 5.6% for the entire year due to COVID-19. The IMF expressed concerns that a prolonged epidemic could further hurt the tourism industry and disrupt supply chain, ultimately dealing a more serious blow to the global economy. The international agency emphasized the need for worldwide cooperation in order to rapidly contain the virus and stop creating new uncertainties. As global recovery remains very uncertain, the IMF asked policymakers of fiscally sound nations to not withdraw their expansionary fiscal and monetary policies too quickly. South Korea, Australia and Germany were cited as the countries with ample fiscal capabilities. The IMF noted that industrialized economies such as South Korea need to keep easing monetary policies until inflation approaches the target rate.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.