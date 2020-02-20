U.S. WARNS S. KOREA ON SHARED DEFENSE COSTS News Today 입력 2020.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. warned that unless South Korea agrees on a defense cost sharing plan, some 9,000 Korean workers in American bases will be put on unpaid leave in April. The U.S. Department of Defense said that the services provided by Korean employees can be prioritized and non-essential workforce may be placed on unpaid leave.



[Pkg]



The commander of the U.S. Forces in Korea said two days earlier that some 9,000 Korean military employees will have to prepare for unpaid leave if Seoul and Washington fail to agree on a defense cost sharing plan. As the negotiation remains deadlocked, Robert Abrams's remark can be interpreted as a means of pressuring its ally. But Korean employees' temporary unpaid leave would also negatively impact America. According to the U.S. Department of Defense the leave would clearly affect American troops stationed in Korea and their families. Authorities highlighted that the services provided by Korean workers will be prioritized.



[Soundbite] WILLIAM BYRNE(VICE DIRECTOR, JOINT STAFF)



Vice Director of Joint Staff, William Byrne emphasized top priority will be given to the services related to the life, health and safety of U.S. troops and their families.



[Soundbite] WILLIAM BYRNE(VICE DIRECTOR, JOINT STAFF)



His remark can be seen as a warning that the Korean employees not on the priority list will be placed on unpaid leave. However, Rear Admiral Byrne did not answer if Korean workers on unpaid leave would affect how American soldiers carry out their operations. As it is imperative the two sides strike a cost-sharing deal, the issue will surely be discussed at the bilateral defense misters' meeting set to be held in the U.S. next week.



[Soundbite] JONATHAN HOFFMAN(U.S. DOD SPOKESMAN)



The DOD mentioned, 9,000 Korean employees were a significant number and their unpaid leave represents a sensitive issue, indicating that Washington also has a lot to think about.

U.S. WARNS S. KOREA ON SHARED DEFENSE COSTS

입력 2020.02.20 (15:06) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. warned that unless South Korea agrees on a defense cost sharing plan, some 9,000 Korean workers in American bases will be put on unpaid leave in April. The U.S. Department of Defense said that the services provided by Korean employees can be prioritized and non-essential workforce may be placed on unpaid leave.



[Pkg]



The commander of the U.S. Forces in Korea said two days earlier that some 9,000 Korean military employees will have to prepare for unpaid leave if Seoul and Washington fail to agree on a defense cost sharing plan. As the negotiation remains deadlocked, Robert Abrams's remark can be interpreted as a means of pressuring its ally. But Korean employees' temporary unpaid leave would also negatively impact America. According to the U.S. Department of Defense the leave would clearly affect American troops stationed in Korea and their families. Authorities highlighted that the services provided by Korean workers will be prioritized.



[Soundbite] WILLIAM BYRNE(VICE DIRECTOR, JOINT STAFF)



Vice Director of Joint Staff, William Byrne emphasized top priority will be given to the services related to the life, health and safety of U.S. troops and their families.



[Soundbite] WILLIAM BYRNE(VICE DIRECTOR, JOINT STAFF)



His remark can be seen as a warning that the Korean employees not on the priority list will be placed on unpaid leave. However, Rear Admiral Byrne did not answer if Korean workers on unpaid leave would affect how American soldiers carry out their operations. As it is imperative the two sides strike a cost-sharing deal, the issue will surely be discussed at the bilateral defense misters' meeting set to be held in the U.S. next week.



[Soundbite] JONATHAN HOFFMAN(U.S. DOD SPOKESMAN)



The DOD mentioned, 9,000 Korean employees were a significant number and their unpaid leave represents a sensitive issue, indicating that Washington also has a lot to think about.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보