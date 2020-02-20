NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.02.20 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A central committee on new infectious diseases says that the novel COVID-19 virus is presumed to be highly contagious in the initial stages of disease development. Noting the inconsistency between clinical symptoms and radiologic diagnosis, the panel advised keeping a close watch on the elderly or patients with underlying diseases who are most at risk of developing pneumonia.

SK Hynix is now ordering some 800 employees to stay in isolation. The measure came after an SK Hynix worker was confirmed to have come into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. The affected include those who used a company shuttle bus and a fitness center with the worker, as well as corporate training program operators.

A survey shows that over 97 percent of over 1,000 small business owners are experiencing a sales slump amid the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 57 percent of respondents said that the sluggish business is due to customers' widespread reluctance to gather together and take trips. Nearly 23 percent complained that more people avoid hanging out in areas that are included in the travel routes of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

President Moon Jae-in again congratulated director Bong Joon-ho on winning four Oscars. Moon held a congratulatory luncheon for the director at the presidential office today. Earlier, the president sent a congratulatory message when Bong and his masterpiece "Parasite" were announced winners of top Academy awards last week.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.02.20 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A central committee on new infectious diseases says that the novel COVID-19 virus is presumed to be highly contagious in the initial stages of disease development. Noting the inconsistency between clinical symptoms and radiologic diagnosis, the panel advised keeping a close watch on the elderly or patients with underlying diseases who are most at risk of developing pneumonia.

SK Hynix is now ordering some 800 employees to stay in isolation. The measure came after an SK Hynix worker was confirmed to have come into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. The affected include those who used a company shuttle bus and a fitness center with the worker, as well as corporate training program operators.

A survey shows that over 97 percent of over 1,000 small business owners are experiencing a sales slump amid the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 57 percent of respondents said that the sluggish business is due to customers' widespread reluctance to gather together and take trips. Nearly 23 percent complained that more people avoid hanging out in areas that are included in the travel routes of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

President Moon Jae-in again congratulated director Bong Joon-ho on winning four Oscars. Moon held a congratulatory luncheon for the director at the presidential office today. Earlier, the president sent a congratulatory message when Bong and his masterpiece "Parasite" were announced winners of top Academy awards last week.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보