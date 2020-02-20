기사 본문 영역

[Anchor Lead]

A central committee on new infectious diseases says that the novel COVID-19 virus is presumed to be highly contagious in the initial stages of disease development. Noting the inconsistency between clinical symptoms and radiologic diagnosis, the panel advised keeping a close watch on the elderly or patients with underlying diseases who are most at risk of developing pneumonia.
SK Hynix is now ordering some 800 employees to stay in isolation. The measure came after an SK Hynix worker was confirmed to have come into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. The affected include those who used a company shuttle bus and a fitness center with the worker, as well as corporate training program operators.
A survey shows that over 97 percent of over 1,000 small business owners are experiencing a sales slump amid the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 57 percent of respondents said that the sluggish business is due to customers' widespread reluctance to gather together and take trips. Nearly 23 percent complained that more people avoid hanging out in areas that are included in the travel routes of confirmed COVID-19 patients.
President Moon Jae-in again congratulated director Bong Joon-ho on winning four Oscars. Moon held a congratulatory luncheon for the director at the presidential office today. Earlier, the president sent a congratulatory message when Bong and his masterpiece "Parasite" were announced winners of top Academy awards last week.
