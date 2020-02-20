“PARASITE” TEAM HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE News Today 입력 2020.02.20 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The cast and production crew of the highly acclaimed movie "Parasite" held a press conference upon returning to Korea. It was a wrap-up of their one-year journey that spanned many high-profile film festivals and award ceremonies. The cast and production team also spoke about their plans for the future.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Please welcome the cast and production team of "Parasite"!"



The cast and production crew of "Parasite" got together again. Their press conference took place at the same venue where they announced the production of "Parasite" last April.



[Soundbite] CHO YEO-JEONG(ACTRESS) : "It makes me happy to see the Korean people congratulating and celebrating with us."



The reason behind the phenomenal popularity of "Parasite" all over the world became a hot topic in the global media shortly after its premiere.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILMMAKER) : "My movie also exposes the dark side of modern society and the gap between the rich and poor. I wanted to confront it head on throughout the movie."



The U.S. TV channel HBO is soon to produce a series based on "Parasite." It's going to be a combination of black comedy and criminal drama. Reporters also asked the cast and production crew about their future plans.



[Soundbite] SONG KANG-HO(ACTOR) : "As an actor, I want to make the most creative things the most popular and keep improving further."



[Soundbite] CHANG HYE-JIN(ACTRESS) : "If I receive an offer from overseas, I'll say, "Of course, why not? I'm ready." I realized that I can actually do it."



Director Bong Joon-ho said the world-renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese also expressed hope about his next work.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILMMAKER) : "Martin Scorsese wrote to me in his letter that everyone including him are waiting for my next film. He told me to start working again after a short break."



Bong also offered his advice to the Korean film industry, which made him what he is today.



[Soundbite] BONG JOON-HO(FILMMAKER) : "We still vividly remember the decline of Hong Kong's film industry after the 1980-90s boom. We must embrace more unconventional movies."



The press conference drew some 500 reporters from Korea and abroad, attesting to the worldwide popularity of "Parasite."

