HEALTH BENEFITS OF DODAM RICE News Today 입력 2020.02.20 (15:12) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A study has found that the Dodam rice variety developed in Korea is effective in preventing obesity and diabetes. The new rice can be enjoyed as snacks or in powder form. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



This is the Dodam rice. A variety developed by the Rural Development Administration in 2013. It is milky white just like short-grained glutinous rice. But what sets this variety apart, is its resistant starch, which resists digestion in the small intestine. Researchers discovered, when diabetic mice were fed resistant starch, prebiotics were created in the intestines.

Prebiotic is food for the good bacteria in the gut.



[Soundbite] PARK JI-YOUNG(RURAL DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION) : "It was recognized as a food for prebiotics. We will keep improving the quality of starch and its functions in the Dodam rice variety."



When Dodam rice was made into powder form and administered to obese patients, their insulin resistance fell by 38%. It proved the rice helped promote fat loss by creating a beneficial environment in the intestines and improved insulin sensitivity to lower blood sugar levels.



[Soundbite] DR. JEON HYE-JIN(FAMILY MEDICINE) : "Obese and diabetic patients would find it easier to regulate their blood sugar levels by eating the Dodam rice rich in resistant starch."



But as the rice is too rough to eat even when cooked, it is generally processed into snacks or powder.



[Soundbite] JEONG MUN-JU(DODAM RICE PROCESSOR) : "I see the potential in developing the rice to meet consumer needs. We made food items for diabetes and the elderly using the Dodam rice."



So far, five processing techniques have been developed for this rice variety. The Rural Development Administration plans to use the rice for many purposes since it proved its effectiveness in preventing obesity, diabetes and other chronic illnesses.

