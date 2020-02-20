ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.20 (15:14) 수정 2020.02.20 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea, we talk about BTS once again setting another record, and Yook-Seong Jae from BTOB releasing a special album. According to Big Hit entertainment, BTS's agency, over four million pre-orders have been made for their album, a record high for a BTS album. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



Ahead of their comeback this week, BTS has set another record, once again, upping the ante for themselves. According to the group's management agency, as of February 17th, over four million pre-orders have been placed for "Map of the Soul 7", the boy band's fourth regular album, a record high for a BTS album. In fact, the pre-order figure is 300,000 more than the total sales of their third album "Map of the Soul: Persona" released last year. Yook Sung-jae, a BtoB member who is busyin many fields including acting, is releasing a special album. He uploaded a teaser image of his new album "Yook O'clock" scheduled for a March 2nd release on the group's official social media site. He has been releasing two songs every month for three months since last December. Yook plans to wrap up that solo project with this special album. His management agency will release the list of album tracks, concept images, and teaser videos one by one.

