MILITARY AUTHORITIES ALERT OVER COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.02.21 (15:00)

[Anchor Lead]



Military authorities are also on high alert as officers have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. To prevent the virus from spreading in the military, restrictions will be imposed on the leaves of absence, outings and visitations for military personnel.



[Pkg]



The Ministry of Defense says starting on Saturday new restrictions will be implemented on servicemen's leaves of absence, outings and visitations. The measure was devised after a soldier from a naval base on Jejudo Island tested positive for COVID-19. However, servicemen will be allowed to take leaves of absence prior to their discharge from the military as well as emergency leaves as usual. Soldiers who are to take a leave of absence prior to their discharge will be allowed to finish their military service without returning to their units. Authorities have also introduced measures for the naval unit where a soldier had been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. The Defense Ministry has identified those who had contact with the affected soldier and ordered everyone in the unit to wear protective face masks. Those who have had contact with the soldier have been placed under quarantine within the unit. Additional measures could be taken according to the results of the ongoing epidemiological investigation. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, who presided over an emergency quarantine meeting on Thursday night, ordered the military to implement extreme quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus in military units. The Military Manpower Administration, for its part, has decided to suspend rulings on physical examinations for conscription issued by its Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do offices and the Central Physical Examination Office for two weeks. The measure is based on the 14-day incubation period of the novel coronavirus. The Military Manpower Administration has also decided to postpone interviews for applicants to the Navy, Air Force and the Marine Corps.

