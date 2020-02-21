PRESIDENT MOON TALKS WITH XI JINPING News Today 입력 2020.02.21 (15:02) 수정 2020.02.21 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in made his first phone call to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since the COVID-19 outbreak and discussed ways for the two countries to combat the epidemic together. They agreed to share clinical experiences and strengthen cooperation between quarantine authorities.



[Pkg]



It was the first phone meeting between President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart since the COVID-19 outbreak. During the 30-minute call, the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in fighting the virus. Seoul and Beijing will share their COVID-19 clinical experience and boost cooperation between quarantine authorities. President Xi said China gained much clinical experience over the month-long fight against the outbreak and the country is willing to share what they've learned so far. President Moon answered that South Korea is also making all-out efforts to combat the epidemic and added sharing information would help the fight against COVID-19. He also thanked China's cooperation when Korean nationals were flown back from Wuhan and asked for the country's support and interest in protecting Korean expats and businesses in China. Moon told his counterpart that "China's hardship is Korea's hardship" and that Seoul will work to support Beijing's efforts. To that, Xi replied that a friend in need is a friend indeed. The duo also talked about issues related to the Korean Peninsula. They agreed the most urgent matter is the resumption of talks between Pyongyang and Washington and that the two sides need to narrow their differences. President Xi fully supported the South Korean leader's message about peace on the Peninsula. According to Cheongwadae, Moon emphasized that inter-Korean cooperation would facilitate the North Korea-U.S. talks. The two leaders also agreed that President Xi's visit to Korea before July will proceed as planned. The two countries' foreign ministries are to work out a detailed travel schedule.

PRESIDENT MOON TALKS WITH XI JINPING

입력 2020.02.21 (15:02) 수정 2020.02.21 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in made his first phone call to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since the COVID-19 outbreak and discussed ways for the two countries to combat the epidemic together. They agreed to share clinical experiences and strengthen cooperation between quarantine authorities.



[Pkg]



It was the first phone meeting between President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart since the COVID-19 outbreak. During the 30-minute call, the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in fighting the virus. Seoul and Beijing will share their COVID-19 clinical experience and boost cooperation between quarantine authorities. President Xi said China gained much clinical experience over the month-long fight against the outbreak and the country is willing to share what they've learned so far. President Moon answered that South Korea is also making all-out efforts to combat the epidemic and added sharing information would help the fight against COVID-19. He also thanked China's cooperation when Korean nationals were flown back from Wuhan and asked for the country's support and interest in protecting Korean expats and businesses in China. Moon told his counterpart that "China's hardship is Korea's hardship" and that Seoul will work to support Beijing's efforts. To that, Xi replied that a friend in need is a friend indeed. The duo also talked about issues related to the Korean Peninsula. They agreed the most urgent matter is the resumption of talks between Pyongyang and Washington and that the two sides need to narrow their differences. President Xi fully supported the South Korean leader's message about peace on the Peninsula. According to Cheongwadae, Moon emphasized that inter-Korean cooperation would facilitate the North Korea-U.S. talks. The two leaders also agreed that President Xi's visit to Korea before July will proceed as planned. The two countries' foreign ministries are to work out a detailed travel schedule.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보