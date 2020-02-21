LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION News Today 입력 2020.02.21 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.21 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Consumers are unwilling to go out and spend money as the COVID-19 epidemic impacts all parts of the nation. Now local government bodies and the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, are staging a campaign to urge more spending and help flower growers and pig farmers who have experienced a blow amid the outbreak.



[Pkg]



​Employees of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation are at a flower grower to make some purchases. The flower pots are wrapped with care, one by one. They're here to help farmers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.



[Soundbite] KIM JU-YONG(NACF CHUNGNAM HQ) : "I came to buy some flowers, but realized that they were short-handed. So we helped with the packaging. It was a rewarding experience."



[Soundbite] JEONG YU-GYEONG(FLOWER FARMER) : "I'm grateful they helped with the work and are staging a campaign to promote flower purchases."



Some 1,000 flower pots purchased here are given out to the visitors and employees of the Chungcheongnam-do Provincial Office. Also, 500 packs of pork jerky, to help the pig farmers impacted by the dwindling number of restaurant goers. Instead of eating at the office cafeteria, these Co-op employees dine out at local restaurants to boost pork consumption. This campaign to promote spending started by a local government body is spreading to other agencies and organizations.



[Soundbite] GIL JEONG-SEOP(CHIEF, NACF CHUNGNAM HQ) : "We plan to hold a flower distribution event to support flower growers and start a half-price promotion next week at livestock stores nationwide to help livestock farmers."



Local communities are working together to help out farmers affected by the epidemic.

