ENTERTAINMENT NEWS News Today 입력 2020.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.21 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about EXO members continuously releasing Solo albums, and singer John Park soon to make a comeback. EXO has been expanding their activities in various films with many of its members releasing solo albums. SM entertainment recently announced that Suho is preparing his first solo album. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



EXO members are going solo one by one. SM Entertainment announced that Su-ho is also preparing a solo album set to be released next month. He is the third EXO member to debut as a solo artist, following Chen and Baek-hyun. As the band's leader and lead vocalist, Su-ho has earned high recognition for his musical talent. He is also an experienced actor who has appeared in films, TV series and musicals. Recently, he played the male lead in the musical "The Man Who Laughs!" where he showed off his impressive vocal skills. Su-ho's fans look forward to seeing his musical talent again in his upcoming solo album. John Park is to make a comeback with a nu-disco song in early March. It's the singer's first new single album in 20 months. The new song from John Park, known for his deep baritone voice, is drawing a lot of attention as a contemporary interpretation of nu-disco music that stands apart from his ballads. For quite a while John Park appeared mostly on entertainment shows, but last year he impressed his fans yet again by performing the theme song of the KBS series "When the Camellia Blooms."

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

입력 2020.02.21 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.21 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On today's TADA Korea we talk about EXO members continuously releasing Solo albums, and singer John Park soon to make a comeback. EXO has been expanding their activities in various films with many of its members releasing solo albums. SM entertainment recently announced that Suho is preparing his first solo album. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



EXO members are going solo one by one. SM Entertainment announced that Su-ho is also preparing a solo album set to be released next month. He is the third EXO member to debut as a solo artist, following Chen and Baek-hyun. As the band's leader and lead vocalist, Su-ho has earned high recognition for his musical talent. He is also an experienced actor who has appeared in films, TV series and musicals. Recently, he played the male lead in the musical "The Man Who Laughs!" where he showed off his impressive vocal skills. Su-ho's fans look forward to seeing his musical talent again in his upcoming solo album. John Park is to make a comeback with a nu-disco song in early March. It's the singer's first new single album in 20 months. The new song from John Park, known for his deep baritone voice, is drawing a lot of attention as a contemporary interpretation of nu-disco music that stands apart from his ballads. For quite a while John Park appeared mostly on entertainment shows, but last year he impressed his fans yet again by performing the theme song of the KBS series "When the Camellia Blooms."

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보