COVID-19 DISEASE LEVEL RAISED TO “RED” News Today 입력 2020.02.24 (15:06) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government has raised its disease alert to the highest level of "red" following a sharp spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. The decision was based on the consensus that, although the disease hasn't yet spread nationwide, it is time to take preemptive measures.



[Pkg]



The government placed the country under "red" alert yesterday. It had been maintaining a lower alert level based on the conclusion that the outbreak wasn't a nationwide epidemic yet and authorities were still in the process of finding out how the virus was spreading. The decision to raise the alert level to the highest came in a government meeting presided by President Mon Jae-in. The change in stance was prompted by worrisome spikes in the number of confirmed cases, which traced back to the Shincheonji religious cult services in Daegu and Daenam hospital in Cheongdo, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The government maintains that the virus is spreading within a confined region, but saw the need to take preemptive measures given the speed of spread.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(HEALTH MINISTER & CENTRAL ACCIDENT RELIEF HQ CHIEF) : "Preemptive measures are needed given that the virus could spread nationwide."



Experts are also thought to have warned the government that the steep increase in infections would not abate anytime soon. Test results for some 1,000 Shincheonji members showing symptoms are expected to come out this week.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(HEALTH MINISTER & CENTRAL ACCIDENT RELIEF HQ CHIEF) : "There is no big difference in the disease occurrence pattern over the past two days, just in the number of confirmed cases."



Although the virus has spread within a certain region and a certain group, fears of a nationwide spread are mounting. Also, an increasing number of people have become infected through undetermined contagion routes. Following the alert level change, the central and regional governments plan to work together to provide more support and resources to the affected areas.

