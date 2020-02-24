PRESIDENT MOON ON COVID-19 EPIDEMIC News Today 입력 2020.02.24 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in personally announced the decision to raise the disease alert to the highest level. He explained that the situation has changed drastically since the Shincheonji church incident in Daegu.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in held a government-wide meeting on COVID-19 yesterday. The disease alert was officially raised to the highest level of "red" as now is a critical moment that calls for concerted efforts of the central government, local government bodies and the people.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The alert will be raised to the highest level to drastically strengthen the response system. We must not hesitate to use unprecedentedly strong measures without being constricted by regulations."



He explained the reasons himself. That situations before and after the massive infection at Shincheonji Church in Daegu are completely different. The decision was reached based on the conclusion that the next few days would prove to be critical. Before meeting the President, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and other top officials held a closed meeting to discuss the need to raise the alert level. Previously, the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases and other medical groups proposed raising it to Red. It appears President Moon made this final decision, after being briefed on the matter. He asked for cooperation from the people while the government continue monitoring the situation and discuss additional measures.

PRESIDENT MOON ON COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

입력 2020.02.24 (15:08) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in personally announced the decision to raise the disease alert to the highest level. He explained that the situation has changed drastically since the Shincheonji church incident in Daegu.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in held a government-wide meeting on COVID-19 yesterday. The disease alert was officially raised to the highest level of "red" as now is a critical moment that calls for concerted efforts of the central government, local government bodies and the people.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The alert will be raised to the highest level to drastically strengthen the response system. We must not hesitate to use unprecedentedly strong measures without being constricted by regulations."



He explained the reasons himself. That situations before and after the massive infection at Shincheonji Church in Daegu are completely different. The decision was reached based on the conclusion that the next few days would prove to be critical. Before meeting the President, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and other top officials held a closed meeting to discuss the need to raise the alert level. Previously, the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases and other medical groups proposed raising it to Red. It appears President Moon made this final decision, after being briefed on the matter. He asked for cooperation from the people while the government continue monitoring the situation and discuss additional measures.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보