GOVT. POSTPONES START OF SCHOOL TERM News Today 입력 2020.02.24 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In line with the raised alert level, the government has also taken measures to protect students from the outbreak. It has postponed the start of the new semester for all kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools across the nation for a week. This is the first time a postponement of the new school semester will be enforced nationwide. The government says it will also consider extending the postponement period depending on how the situation develops.



[Pkg]



The education ministry has taken special measures to help contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. It decided to postpone the opening of the spring semester for all kindergartens as well as elementary, middle and high schools across the nation to March 9th, a week later than initially planned. The first-ever nationwide postponement of the new school semester was determined in a meeting of the central disaster control headquarters. The government will consider extending the postponement period, depending on how the situation develops.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(EDUCATION MINISTER) : "The opening of the new semester will be postponed from March second to March ninth for kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools. The government will keep a close eye on the epidemic and take additional measures swiftly if necessary."



The period of summer and winter vacations will be adjusted to make up for a reduction in school days, caused by the postponement. If the school closure extends past a certain period, schools will be allowed to flexibly operate their academic schedules and reduce the number of school days by up to ten percent. Kindergartens and elementary schools will run emergency childcare services for parents facing difficulties due to the sudden postponement of the new semester.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(EDUCATION MINISTER) : "The childcare services will be operated in a safe environment after thorough disinfection. Requests will be received through schools."



Parents are also being asked not to let their children attend private educational institutes or use Internet cafes. The government also announced measures for Chinese students studying at South Korean universities. In addition to the easing of academic rules on earning credits, online classes will be operated for roughly 38,000 Chinese students who have not yet returned to South Korea.



[Soundbite] YOO EUN-HAE(EDUCATION MINISTER) : "Flexible academic programs, such as online classes, will be provided to ensure no disadvantage for students who opt to earn credits in China. Chinese students are advised to take the semester off if they are unable to return to Korea due to visa issues."



A special system will be introduced to manage Chinese students who already entered the nation or are scheduled to arrive soon. For some 10,000 Chinese students expected to arrive this week, an intensive management period will be designated and an exclusive information service will be operated at Incheon Airport.

