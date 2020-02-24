RELIGIOUS SERVICES CALLED OFF News Today 입력 2020.02.24 (15:12) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An increasing number of people skipped weekly religious services amid the rapid spread of the novel COVID-19 virus. Churches advised families with elderly or children to watch Sunday services online and strengthened ID checks of worshipers on the site.



The yard in front of the main building of the Jogyesa Temple.... very few worshipers and tourists can be seen here. Sunday services were called off amid growing concern over the rapid spread of the virus. The number of visitors plunged to a tenth of the usual level, although individual worships and prayers were not blocked. The nearby Myeongdong Cathedral was also nearly empty. Most seats remain vacant during the Mass. Worshipers wear masks and apply hand sterilizer before taking Holy communion. Hymn books offered were removed from the church and services for the underaged have been suspended. A long line formed in front of a church. Each worshiper has to go through ID checks to identify and block members of the heretic Shincheonji religious sect. After that process, they have to get body temperature checks. Those with unusual readings are not allowed in. Senior citizens, children and other vulnerable groups are advised to watch worship services online. All prayer and religious meetings, except for weekday and Sunday services, are banned until the end of March. After announcing emergency guidelines on Sunday, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism also canceled all services slated for Monday across the nation.

