NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.02.24 (15:14) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:44) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Rulings on physical examinations for the military conscription of some 16,700 prospective servicemen have been suspended for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki attended the G20 Riyadh Summit in Saudi Arabia where he called on the G20 nations to cooperate in taking proactive and swift measures to eliminate uncertainty and prevent the coronavirus outbreak from postponing the global economic recovery.
North Korea's state media says the North has quarantined some 380 foreign nationals and is monitoring more than three thousand people who have either had contact with foreigners or traveled overseas recently.
