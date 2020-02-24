RESTRICTION OF FLIGHT OPERATIONS News Today 입력 2020.02.24 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



With the raised alert for COVID-19, the government is able to restrict the operations of flights, trains and passenger ships. Airline companies have already begun adjusting the operation of flights to Daegu, which is now reporting hundreds of confirmed cases.



[Pkg]



Korean Air decided to cancel flights linking Daegu-and Jeju until Monday. On the route, the company operates two flights daily. Flights between Incheon and Daegu have also been canceled. Asiana Airlines initially reduced the number of flights shuttling between Daegu and Jeju to two a day, then decided not to operate on the route until early March. Low-cost carriers are also reducing or canceling both international and domestic flights to and from Daegu. Airline firms will make new follow-up decisions through internal discussions, describing the flight adjustments as temporary measures. So far, companies have adjusted flight schedules on their own. But the situation will change once the red alert for COVID-19 is applied. The Transport Ministry will exercise the authority to decide on the reduction and cancellation of flights. It can also limit the operations of trains and other public transportation types as well as cargo transport. Since such drastic restrictive measures will adversely affect people's daily lives, the ministry will likely focus on disinfecting trains and planes for the time being, If the highest alert level remains in effect for a prolonged period, in accordance with the government policy to minimize damage, restrictions will possibly be imposed on public transport in regions with a growing number of confirmed cases. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will also be able to reduce or adjust the operations of passenger ships. Meaning travel restrictions could be expanded to all forms: the ground, sea and air.

RESTRICTION OF FLIGHT OPERATIONS

입력 2020.02.24 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.24 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



With the raised alert for COVID-19, the government is able to restrict the operations of flights, trains and passenger ships. Airline companies have already begun adjusting the operation of flights to Daegu, which is now reporting hundreds of confirmed cases.



[Pkg]



Korean Air decided to cancel flights linking Daegu-and Jeju until Monday. On the route, the company operates two flights daily. Flights between Incheon and Daegu have also been canceled. Asiana Airlines initially reduced the number of flights shuttling between Daegu and Jeju to two a day, then decided not to operate on the route until early March. Low-cost carriers are also reducing or canceling both international and domestic flights to and from Daegu. Airline firms will make new follow-up decisions through internal discussions, describing the flight adjustments as temporary measures. So far, companies have adjusted flight schedules on their own. But the situation will change once the red alert for COVID-19 is applied. The Transport Ministry will exercise the authority to decide on the reduction and cancellation of flights. It can also limit the operations of trains and other public transportation types as well as cargo transport. Since such drastic restrictive measures will adversely affect people's daily lives, the ministry will likely focus on disinfecting trains and planes for the time being, If the highest alert level remains in effect for a prolonged period, in accordance with the government policy to minimize damage, restrictions will possibly be imposed on public transport in regions with a growing number of confirmed cases. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries will also be able to reduce or adjust the operations of passenger ships. Meaning travel restrictions could be expanded to all forms: the ground, sea and air.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보