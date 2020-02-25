GOVT' DESIGNATES HOSPITALS FOR TREATMENT News Today 입력 2020.02.25 (15:16) 수정 2020.02.25 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has decided to designate hospitals exclusively treating patients with respiratory illnesses and is receiving applications for the designation. One million protective masks will be sent as emergency aid to Daegu and Cheongdo-gun County in Gyeongsanbuk-do Province.



[Pkg]



The designation of the so-called "public safe hospitals" is aimed at separating patients showing respiratory symptoms from those with other illnesses. This measure is for patients who hesitate to visit clinics over fears of the COVID-19 epidemic. Under a separate hospitalization program, exclusive wards will be operated only for patients with respiratory problems. The exclusive wards will accommodate only those who test negative for COVID-19. Medical staff must wear protective masks and goggles when treating patients with respiratory symptoms. Hospitals and larger medical facilities can submit their applications for the designation to the Korean Hospital Association. The list of the exclusive hospitals will be posted on the websites of the health ministry, the Korean Hospital Association and the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service. Designated hospitals will be given benefits, such as greater health insurance coverage. One million face masks will be sent to Daegu and Cheongdo-gun County in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where there has been a spike in COVID-19 infections. The drug safety ministry said the provision of masks is part of tougher quarantine measures to stop the epidemic in the two regions, which are categorized as special care zones. Last Friday, the ministry supplied more than two million protective masks to the two areas. It is promising to procure more masks and devise effective measures to help Daegu and Cheongdo.



