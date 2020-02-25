PREPARING FOR CHINESE STUDENTS ENTERING KOREA News Today 입력 2020.02.25 (15:18) 수정 2020.02.25 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The spring semester of Korean universities has been pushed back by one to two weeks but Chinese students studying at Korean schools have been earnestly arriving in the country since Monday, considering the isolation period they need to go through. Around ten-thousand Chinese students are expected to arrive this week alone. Here's the scene at the airport and how colleges are bracing for their return.



[Pkg]



​A booth set up at Incheon International Airport for incoming Chinese students. A line of youths with luggage is formed. Those who have completed quarantine and customs procedures receive instructions and guidelines to abide by during their stay in Korea.



[Soundbite] CHINESE STUDENT(VOICE MODIFIED) : "I don't use the dorm and live alone so I will be staying by myself, quarantined for 14 days."



Kyung Hee University has the largest number of Chinese students at 38-hundred. The school installed a clinic on campus to conduct another round of tests. If test results are negative, the students will stay in quarantine for 2 weeks in individual dorm rooms. Those residing off campus will be self-quarantined at respective places of residence.



[Soundbite] HAN SEUNG-HUN(KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY) : "Meals will be served inside the dorm and the school will provide necessary supplies."



Sungkyunkwan University which has the second highest Chinese student population has shut down four of its five cafeterias and prepared two thousand self-quarantine kits which includes face masks and hand sanitizers. Due to dorm capacity, most Chinese students of this institute will be self-quarantined, in which case cooperation and monitoring is essential. It requires cooperation from every party, including Korean students.



[Soundbite] BAE SANG-HUN(SUNGKYUNKWAN UNIVERSITY) : "Under self-quarantine, students will measure their temperature daily and keep the school updated, so the entire university community can stay healthy."



Some 30-thousand of the total 70-thousand Chinese students studying in South Korea are already in the country. Ten-thousand more are expected to arrive this week followed by another 9,000 next week.

