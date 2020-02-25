기사 본문 영역

HK TIGHTENS ENTRY PROCEDURES ON KOREANS
입력 2020.02.25 (15:20) 수정 2020.02.25 (16:48) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Meanwhile, China says the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is losing steam. Rather, countries are now tightening entry procedures on South Koreans or travelers coming from Korea.

[Pkg]

Hong Kong has issued a red travel alert for South Korea. As of 6 am Tuesday, it has banned entry of all foreigners flying in from Korea. Even Hong Kong citizens will be put under mandatory quarantine for 14 days if they visited the Korean city of Daegu or the surrounding Gyeongsangbukdo Province. Hong Kong travel agencies have also canceled their Korea tour products for next month. Macao and Taiwan have put out similar measures regarding travelers from Korea. Mainland China is also tightening airport screenings on flights coming in from country. The Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in Jilin Province will quarantine and monitor all passengers boarding flights from Korea. Officials will observe all passengers and transport them from the airport to their destinations. Family and friends are also not allowed to pick them up. A separate hallway has also been created at the airport exclusively for Korean visitors, while a facility that can accommodate over 100 people has also been opened. Beijing has also announced that if Korean residents fail to self-quarantine themselves for 2 weeks, issuance of their apartment passes will be restricted. Meanwhile, China has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases with only 11 occurring outside Hubei Province. Given the figures, the outbreak appears to have essentially come to an end, with the exception of Hubei Province. Accordingly, many local governments in China are lowering their disease response levels. However, Beijing is still taking precautions, deciding to indefinitely delay the country's largest political event of the year -- the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference--, where delegates from across the country gather in Beijing.
