GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGNS AFFECTED News Today 입력 2020.02.25 (15:25) 수정 2020.02.25 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There are 50 days left before the April general elections in Korea. But instead of touring the nation with their campaign trails, candidates have suspended their campaigns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some even say the elections could be postponed.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Have some makgeolli."



Visiting traditional markets and talking to young people to sway voters in the so-called "big match" in Jongno District, a key constituency in the upcoming general elections. The two front-running candidates have visited the National Assembly to urge measures against the coronavirus. They are also heading their respective parties' committees for fighting against COVID-19.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We have the experience of successfully handling wildfires in Gangwon-do Province and natural disasters such as Typhoon Mitag in Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gangwon-do provinces."



[Soundbite] HWANG KYO-AHN(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "The government's response to COVID-19 was a complete failure."



The parties are also on high alert. The Democratic Party has decided to hold a non-face-to-face election campaign.



[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We will temporarily suspend our face-to-face campaigns and hold them online."



The United Future Party, for its part, will hold interviews for potential candidates via video conferencing.



[Soundbite] KIM HYEONG-OH(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "We will hold candidate interviews via video conferencing from Monday."



The situation is even more challenging for up-and-coming politicians and candidates from minority parties, who have to do a lot of foot work to sway voters and publicize themselves. There is also speculation of the general elections being postponed. The Public Official Election Act says the president can push back elections in case of emergencies or natural disasters. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, however, says there is no way to postpone the incumbent lawmakers' terms and there is no other choice but to hold the April elections as scheduled.

GENERAL ELECTION CAMPAIGNS AFFECTED

입력 2020.02.25 (15:25) 수정 2020.02.25 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There are 50 days left before the April general elections in Korea. But instead of touring the nation with their campaign trails, candidates have suspended their campaigns due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some even say the elections could be postponed.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Have some makgeolli."



Visiting traditional markets and talking to young people to sway voters in the so-called "big match" in Jongno District, a key constituency in the upcoming general elections. The two front-running candidates have visited the National Assembly to urge measures against the coronavirus. They are also heading their respective parties' committees for fighting against COVID-19.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We have the experience of successfully handling wildfires in Gangwon-do Province and natural disasters such as Typhoon Mitag in Gyeongsangbuk-do and Gangwon-do provinces."



[Soundbite] HWANG KYO-AHN(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "The government's response to COVID-19 was a complete failure."



The parties are also on high alert. The Democratic Party has decided to hold a non-face-to-face election campaign.



[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(CHAIRMAN, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We will temporarily suspend our face-to-face campaigns and hold them online."



The United Future Party, for its part, will hold interviews for potential candidates via video conferencing.



[Soundbite] KIM HYEONG-OH(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "We will hold candidate interviews via video conferencing from Monday."



The situation is even more challenging for up-and-coming politicians and candidates from minority parties, who have to do a lot of foot work to sway voters and publicize themselves. There is also speculation of the general elections being postponed. The Public Official Election Act says the president can push back elections in case of emergencies or natural disasters. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, however, says there is no way to postpone the incumbent lawmakers' terms and there is no other choice but to hold the April elections as scheduled.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보