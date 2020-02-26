KOREANS INCREASINGLY DENIED ENTRY News Today 입력 2020.02.26 (15:05) 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



More countries around the world are imposing entry restrictions on South Koreans. A growing number of Koreans are being rejected entry in certain countries or being quarantined. Koreans who were kept in isolation in Danang, Vietnam for two days because they came from Daegu city returned home early Wednesday. Meanwhile Seoul's foreign ministry has asked foreign diplomats stationed in the country, for restraint in imposing excessive entry restrictions.



[Pkg]



​South Koreans who were quarantined in Danang, Vietnam Monday morning because they flew in from Daegu, Korea returned home after two days. The 20 individuals had been isolated at a local hospital upon arriving in the country. Eighteen of them, excluding the other two who live in Vietnam, came back home early Wednesday. A family of four from Daegu who arrived in Vietnam Sunday and two more Koreans from Daegu who landed in Danang Tuesday also returned to Korea on the same flight. Meanwhile a group of 417 South Korean tourists in Israel, including some who were on a pilgrimage there, also returned home on Tuesday. They were stranded there following Israel's abrupt entry ban on Koreans.



[Soundbite] OH GEUN-HO(MISSIONARY) : "We were not allowed in hotels in Bethlehem so some people slept in the bus. It was rough."



More countries and regions around the world are restricting the entry of South Koreans. From Tuesday, Hong Kong placed an entry ban on all foreigners coming from Korea. Taiwan also introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Seoul's foreign ministry says 24 countries and regions have currently imposed entry restrictions on Koreans. 12 nations including Kuwait and Mauritius are enforcing a complete entry ban while 12 others such as the UK, Macao, Singapore and Thailand have stepped up quarantines and screenings. With such moves spreading globally, the ministry has summoned foreign diplomatic delegations of 103 nations in South Korea and urged restraint in such measures, assuring them that Seoul is exerting strong, preemptive efforts to contain the coronavirus. However, similar moves are expected to continue as Mongolia and New Zealand are also suspending flights to and from Korea.

