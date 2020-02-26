PRESIDENT MOON VISITS DAEGU News Today 입력 2020.02.26 (15:09) 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in has visited Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak. He received numerous requests for help from locals. The president said the entire nation is with Daegu and pledged all-out efforts to contain the epidemic.



[Pkg]



​President Moon Jae-in has visited the city of Daegu, which is desperately trying to curb the massive outbreak of COVID-19.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Hello. You're all working hard."



Authorities of the city's Nam-gu District, where a large number of coronavirus cases has occurred, asked the central government to hurry with aid.



[Soundbite] CHO JAE-KOO(HEAD OF NAM-GU DIST., DAEGU) : "More than 200 patients need to be hospitalized urgently. We ask for your help."



Medical institutions treating coronavirus patients asked the president to provide medical supplies, which are currently in short supply.



[Soundbite] YOO WAN-SHIK(DIRECTOR OF DAEGU MEDICAL CENTER) : "Some of the supplies will run out within days. Don't even ask us how much we need. Just send them to us, and we will use them sparingly."



Businesses expressed their frustration about the repercussions of the outbreak.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-HA(DIRECTOR, DAEGU CHAMBER OF COMMERCE & INDUSTRY) : "Businesses can't receive new loans or have their existing loans extended."



Moon said the entire nation is with Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, pledging to do everything he can to contain the epidemic. He added that just declaring the region a special disaster zone is not enough, and vowed more support.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The government will mobilize all its resources to help Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province win this battle against the virus."



The president said it's vital to create an inflection point in the increase of confirmed cases within this week. To this end, the prime minister, who is heading the central disaster management headquarters, will be staying in Daegu to supervise the situation. The presidential office, government and ruling party also vowed to take stronger measures. They promised to process a bill on the extra budget as soon as possible, and issue an emergency executive order if parliament does not re-open soon.

