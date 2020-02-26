NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.02.26 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presided over a COVID-19 response meeting at Daegu City Hall today and said that this week will be critical to determining the success of the epidemic countermeasure. He also added that many healthcare professionals volunteered to help, but more support and cooperation is needed as more patients keep coming in.

The Wednesday demonstration held every week in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul to urge the Japanese government to resolve the wartime sexual slavery issue was held online for the first time since 1992. The 1,428th demonstration was aired live on Facebook and YouTube over the concern of COVID-19 spread.

The police issued an assembly ban on some organizations as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged. Assemblies are banned at areas around Seoul Station, Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Plaza, and Cheong Wa Dae because gatherings at those places pose direct threat to public order.

The U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea granted on February 20th sanctions exemptions on medical supplies related to COVID-19 requested by Doctors without Borders. The exempted items include medical goggles, cotton swabs, and test kits.

