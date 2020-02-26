기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.02.26 (15:11) 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
MEDICAL STAFF DISPATCHED TO DAEGU 다음기사 MEDICAL STAFF DISPATCHED TO DAEGU
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presided over a COVID-19 response meeting at Daegu City Hall today and said that this week will be critical to determining the success of the epidemic countermeasure. He also added that many healthcare professionals volunteered to help, but more support and cooperation is needed as more patients keep coming in.
The Wednesday demonstration held every week in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul to urge the Japanese government to resolve the wartime sexual slavery issue was held online for the first time since 1992. The 1,428th demonstration was aired live on Facebook and YouTube over the concern of COVID-19 spread.
The police issued an assembly ban on some organizations as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged. Assemblies are banned at areas around Seoul Station, Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Plaza, and Cheong Wa Dae because gatherings at those places pose direct threat to public order.
The U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea granted on February 20th sanctions exemptions on medical supplies related to COVID-19 requested by Doctors without Borders. The exempted items include medical goggles, cotton swabs, and test kits.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.02.26 (15:11)
    • 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presided over a COVID-19 response meeting at Daegu City Hall today and said that this week will be critical to determining the success of the epidemic countermeasure. He also added that many healthcare professionals volunteered to help, but more support and cooperation is needed as more patients keep coming in.
The Wednesday demonstration held every week in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul to urge the Japanese government to resolve the wartime sexual slavery issue was held online for the first time since 1992. The 1,428th demonstration was aired live on Facebook and YouTube over the concern of COVID-19 spread.
The police issued an assembly ban on some organizations as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged. Assemblies are banned at areas around Seoul Station, Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Plaza, and Cheong Wa Dae because gatherings at those places pose direct threat to public order.
The U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea granted on February 20th sanctions exemptions on medical supplies related to COVID-19 requested by Doctors without Borders. The exempted items include medical goggles, cotton swabs, and test kits.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.