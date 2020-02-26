MEDICAL STAFF DISPATCHED TO DAEGU News Today 입력 2020.02.26 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Medical professionals are in short supply in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike. Medical staff from other regions including army doctors have been dispatched to the region first, and doctors from private hospitals are also joining them. Meanwhile, the social media is awash with encouraging messages for the residents of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.



[Pkg]



A negative pressure ward at Daegu Medical Center... Doctors here are fighting against COVID-19 day and night. But fatigue and shortage of medical professionals makes the situation even more challenging. As soon as the government announced the recruitment of medical volunteers, doctors from across the nation flocked to Daegu. Some 190 medical professionals including military doctors were mobilized first. One of them is Kim Myung-jae, a public health doctor from Mokpo.



[Soundbite] KIM MYUNG-JAE(PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTOR DISPATCHED TO DAEGU) : "It's impossible to handle this during regular work hours only. We are working after hours and around the clock."



The volunteers are working in an emergency regime by visiting patients in person to collect specimens and conducting epidemiological surveys. At the heart of the disaster, the situation is much worse than it seems.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HWAN(PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTOR DISPATCHED TO DAEGU) : "The locals are very worried and afraid. But we can get through this. They can trust us, because we're doing our best."



Some 60 doctors from private clinics also expressed willingness to volunteer in Daegu, and their number keeps growing. A procession of ambulances is heading to Daegu, where infections continue to spike. The public is lauding medical volunteers on social media by calling them "unsung heroes" and saying, "We will never forget your help." "Hang in there, Daegu!" and "Hang in there, Gyeongsangbuk-do!" Social media is abuzz with hashtagged phrases cheering on residents in the regions.



[Soundbite] PARK HAN-SEON(PH.D., SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "Such encouraging messages are usually posted voluntarily. If they become a social norm, it will result in the buildup of social trust."



The dedication and hard work of medical professionals along with encouragement from the public for areas hit hard by the virus continue to garner deserving attention on social media.

MEDICAL STAFF DISPATCHED TO DAEGU

입력 2020.02.26 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.26 (16:44) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Medical professionals are in short supply in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, where the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike. Medical staff from other regions including army doctors have been dispatched to the region first, and doctors from private hospitals are also joining them. Meanwhile, the social media is awash with encouraging messages for the residents of Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.



[Pkg]



A negative pressure ward at Daegu Medical Center... Doctors here are fighting against COVID-19 day and night. But fatigue and shortage of medical professionals makes the situation even more challenging. As soon as the government announced the recruitment of medical volunteers, doctors from across the nation flocked to Daegu. Some 190 medical professionals including military doctors were mobilized first. One of them is Kim Myung-jae, a public health doctor from Mokpo.



[Soundbite] KIM MYUNG-JAE(PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTOR DISPATCHED TO DAEGU) : "It's impossible to handle this during regular work hours only. We are working after hours and around the clock."



The volunteers are working in an emergency regime by visiting patients in person to collect specimens and conducting epidemiological surveys. At the heart of the disaster, the situation is much worse than it seems.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HWAN(PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTOR DISPATCHED TO DAEGU) : "The locals are very worried and afraid. But we can get through this. They can trust us, because we're doing our best."



Some 60 doctors from private clinics also expressed willingness to volunteer in Daegu, and their number keeps growing. A procession of ambulances is heading to Daegu, where infections continue to spike. The public is lauding medical volunteers on social media by calling them "unsung heroes" and saying, "We will never forget your help." "Hang in there, Daegu!" and "Hang in there, Gyeongsangbuk-do!" Social media is abuzz with hashtagged phrases cheering on residents in the regions.



[Soundbite] PARK HAN-SEON(PH.D., SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY) : "Such encouraging messages are usually posted voluntarily. If they become a social norm, it will result in the buildup of social trust."



The dedication and hard work of medical professionals along with encouragement from the public for areas hit hard by the virus continue to garner deserving attention on social media.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보