CITIZENS LEND HELPING HANDS AMID HARDSHIP News Today 입력 2020.02.26 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



With many small businesses struggling amid plummeting consumption due to the coronavirus outbreak, some landlords have lowered their rental prices or have even exempted their tenants from paying their rent altogether. This comes as welcome news to merchants in these difficult times.



[Pkg]



​This area in Daegu is home to a cluster of restaurants and cafes. Most of them have been closed because of a drop in customers due to the outbreak. The landlord of a three-storey buildings decided not to receive this month's rent amounting to 13 million won.



[Soundbite] YOON SEONG-WON(LANDLORD) : "As you can see, my tenants can't run their businesses now. They are not producing any profits. I wanted to share their burden."



Tenants, some of whom even considered closing down their businesses for good, were relieved to hear the news.



[Soundbite] KIM TAEK-HYEON(TENANT) : "I'm very grateful to the landlord for understanding what I'm going through and extending a helping hand. I'm very thankful."



Landlords in this neighborhood of jewelry stores in Daegu have also decided to cut three months' worth of rental prices by 20 percent.



[Soundbite] SONG HYUN-MI(TENANT) : "Everyone here is having a hard time. We're very grateful to the landlord for caring about us and trying to help us."



About a dozen landlords in the city of Daejeon also promised to give a discount of up to 40 percent on three months' worth of rental prices to alleviate the woes of local entrepreneurs.



[Soundbite] BONG SEON-JONG(LANDLORD) : "Because few customers are visiting the stores these days, cooperation is needed on the part of building owners and merchants."



Because of these people who are willing to forgo their individual profits for the sake of "everyone," small businesses can find at least some hope during these difficult times.

