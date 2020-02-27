GOVT. SET TOUGHER GUIDELINES OVER COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.02.27 (15:12) 수정 2020.02.27 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has put forth a set of tougher guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 within four weeks. The guidelines recommend cancelling unnecessary or non-essential events and allowing corporate employees to work flexibly at home.



[Pkg]



​The Test of English for International Communication, better known as TOEIC, scheduled for this Saturday has been cancelled. It's the first ever such instance. The decision was made to eliminate the threat of infection as a large number of test takers gather at one place.



[Soundbite] LEE HO-SEOK(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "I think it will be safer to take the test when the situation improves."



It is recommended that non-essential, one-time events or affairs that are held with many people in small and enclosed spaces be cancelled or postponed. The same goes for private gatherings like company dinners.



[Soundbite] KIM GANG-LIP(CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HEADQUARTERS) : "This guideline applies to even outdoor gatherings that involves activities like singing, cheering, shouting and touching, during which people could spread germs."



The government asked companies to take various measures to prevent infection at workplaces. Firms were asked to adjust the hours employees punch in and out of work so that mass transit would be less crowded. Employees should also be encouraged to work flexible hours or work at home in order to make workplaces less crowded.



[Soundbite] (KT OFFICIAL) : "50% of all employees take turns over two weeks to work at home. In Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do areas, all employees who can work at home are allowed to do so."



Small and medium businesses that implement the flexible work system are subsidized with labor expenses. Up to 5.2 million won a year is subsidized for each employee. The application process has been simplified to encourage greater participation.

