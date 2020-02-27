NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.02.27 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.27 (16:45)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea decided to freeze the benchmark interest rate at the current 1.25 percent at a meeting of its monetary policy board this morning. This decision went against predictions that it might vote for a rate cut amid the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.

South Korean and the U.S. have decided to postpone joint military drills originally scheduled for early March due to the ongoing viral outbreak. The two sides announced the postponement in a joint news briefing today, explaining that the decision is in line with Seoul's recent upgrade of the COVID-19 alert level to the highest.

As part of efforts to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, North Korea has postponed the opening of the new semester for kindergartens and schools across the nation. The North's official Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported today that education and quarantine campaigns are actively underway at all schools from child care centers to colleges. It added that vacation has been extended to block the outbreak.

Another group of Korean expatriates evacuated from Wuhan were discharged from a two-week quarantine today, after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. A total of 148 Korean nationals and their family members with Chinese citizenship were housed at the Korean Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, from February 12.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020.02.27 (15:13) 수정 2020.02.27 (16:45) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea decided to freeze the benchmark interest rate at the current 1.25 percent at a meeting of its monetary policy board this morning. This decision went against predictions that it might vote for a rate cut amid the prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.

South Korean and the U.S. have decided to postpone joint military drills originally scheduled for early March due to the ongoing viral outbreak. The two sides announced the postponement in a joint news briefing today, explaining that the decision is in line with Seoul's recent upgrade of the COVID-19 alert level to the highest.

As part of efforts to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, North Korea has postponed the opening of the new semester for kindergartens and schools across the nation. The North's official Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported today that education and quarantine campaigns are actively underway at all schools from child care centers to colleges. It added that vacation has been extended to block the outbreak.

Another group of Korean expatriates evacuated from Wuhan were discharged from a two-week quarantine today, after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. A total of 148 Korean nationals and their family members with Chinese citizenship were housed at the Korean Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, from February 12.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보