WELFARE AGENCIES DELIVER FOOD FOR ELDERLY News Today 입력 2020.02.28 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



The COVID-19 outbreak has forced most soup kitchens to close down, leaving the needy and the elderly with very few means to have proper meals. In the city of Cheongju, welfare agencies have started providing ready-to-eat meals or delivering food senior citizens to minimize contact.



[Pkg]



​This social welfare center had been empty since its free meal service was suspended following the virus outbreak. But it is again bustling with people. Social workers welcome senior citizens in masks and gloves to minimize the risk of infection.



[Soundbite] "There are items like instant noodles and dried seaweed inside. (Thank you.)"



The risk of viral infection has made it unsafe for them to meet regularly in groups. So, they now provide two to three days' worth of food twice a week.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-BUN(SOCIAL WORKER IN CHEONGJU) : "All social welfare services have been suspended. But the meal service for the elderly cannot be discontinued."



Social workers have started delivering food to the elderly people who are in quarantine or who have difficulty moving. They call ahead and leave the package by the front door. Sometimes, when they cannot reach them over the phone, the social workers make sure the elderly people are well by checking up at respective homes.



[Soundbite] YU JAE-YONG(SOCIAL WORKER) : "We try to at least confirm their well-being by hearing their voices. We leave right after giving them information without making any contact."



The elderly citizens welcome this delivery service for they are reluctant to go out shopping and not used to delivery food.



[Soundbite] SONG GYEONG-JA(CHEONGJU CITIZEN) : "I eat alone at home, because it's not safe to dine out. I'm thankful for this service."



With the free meal service no longer available, social workers are providing much-needed services to the marginalized members of the community.

