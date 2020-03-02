CENTERS FOR PATIENTS WITH MILD SYMPTOMS News Today 입력 2020.03.02 (15:40) 수정 2020.03.02 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Now those who are confirmed of COVID-19 but do not have preexisting illnesses or show serious symptoms will be treated at separate facilities. Here is a look at how those separate treatment centers for mild cases will be operated.



[Pkg]



​A new type of community treatment center opens in Daegu, where more than 70% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HQ) : "We are ready to receive patients into the National Training Institute of Education in Daegu."



This facility is for patients with mild symptoms who don't need hospitalization but nonetheless need to be isolated for the risk of infection. They will be medically overseen by Kyungpook National University Hopsital. One person is assigned per room and healthcare professionals are there for constant monitoring and treatment. However, negative pressure chambers are not available.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KOREA CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION) : "The facility will be operated to medically monitor and treat those patients, minimize contact with the outside world, and contain infection."



The government asked other local government bodies to turn public or lodging facilities into these treatment centers. The facilities will be medically supervised by large hospitals nationwide. Such centers for mild COVID-19 cases are needed in greater numbers in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do areas experiencing a serious shortage of hospital beds.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(CENTRAL DISASTER AND SAFETY COUNTERMEASURES HQ) : "We plan to meet the needs. We will prepare at least more than 1,000 rooms for the mild cases occurring in Daegu."



The government is now rushing to classify the confirmed cases based on the seriousness of their symptoms in order to administer proper treatment either in hospitals or in this type of treatment centers.

