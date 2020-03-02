KOREANS FORCIBLY ISOLATED IN CHINA News Today 입력 2020.03.02 (15:45) 수정 2020.03.02 (16:47)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



There are a series of reports that Korean nationals are forcibly placed in isolation in China, just because their hometowns are in Daegu or Gyeognsangbuk-do Province. The government is also being urged to take proactive measures to address anti-Korean sentiment growing in China.



[Pkg]



Korean expats are sent to a designated hotel to take a viral test. All 244 of them tested negative for COVID-19. Most were released with an order to self-quarantine. But 24 people are detained at the hotel.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOON-JEONG(KOREAN EXPATRIATE) : "I received the notice that I would have to take a COVID-19 test. I got here after hearing that I'll need to return home and self-quarantine if the test result is negative."



The Shenzhen city government is keeping them in isolation, just because their hometowns are Daegu or Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, or they have previously visited the region. Near Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, dozens of Korean nationals are being isolated at a designated facility for three days.



[Soundbite] (QUARANTINED KOREAN) : "There is no refrigerator and I have to keep my food at room temperature."



In other parts of China, Koreans are released and instructed to self-quarantine once they're tested negative. But here, they have to remain in isolation. Despite the inconvenience associated with self-quarantine instructions, Korean expats are willing to accept legitimate demand that are in accordance with China's infectious disease prevention law. However, they are asking the South Korean government to help them get discharged from unfair detention like the situation in Shenzhen. They are also calling on Seoul to take strong, proactive measures to address anti-Korean sentiment growing in China with Beijing's government sitting on its hands. Recently in the Chinese capital, a Korean expat who had tested negative for COVId-19 could not return home in the face of protest from Chinese neighbors. The dispute was settled with the Korean embassy's mediation.

KOREANS FORCIBLY ISOLATED IN CHINA

입력 2020.03.02 (15:45) 수정 2020.03.02 (16:47) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



There are a series of reports that Korean nationals are forcibly placed in isolation in China, just because their hometowns are in Daegu or Gyeognsangbuk-do Province. The government is also being urged to take proactive measures to address anti-Korean sentiment growing in China.



[Pkg]



Korean expats are sent to a designated hotel to take a viral test. All 244 of them tested negative for COVID-19. Most were released with an order to self-quarantine. But 24 people are detained at the hotel.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOON-JEONG(KOREAN EXPATRIATE) : "I received the notice that I would have to take a COVID-19 test. I got here after hearing that I'll need to return home and self-quarantine if the test result is negative."



The Shenzhen city government is keeping them in isolation, just because their hometowns are Daegu or Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, or they have previously visited the region. Near Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, dozens of Korean nationals are being isolated at a designated facility for three days.



[Soundbite] (QUARANTINED KOREAN) : "There is no refrigerator and I have to keep my food at room temperature."



In other parts of China, Koreans are released and instructed to self-quarantine once they're tested negative. But here, they have to remain in isolation. Despite the inconvenience associated with self-quarantine instructions, Korean expats are willing to accept legitimate demand that are in accordance with China's infectious disease prevention law. However, they are asking the South Korean government to help them get discharged from unfair detention like the situation in Shenzhen. They are also calling on Seoul to take strong, proactive measures to address anti-Korean sentiment growing in China with Beijing's government sitting on its hands. Recently in the Chinese capital, a Korean expat who had tested negative for COVId-19 could not return home in the face of protest from Chinese neighbors. The dispute was settled with the Korean embassy's mediation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보