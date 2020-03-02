기사 본문 영역

LOCAL COMMUNITIES GATHER TO FIGHT VIRUS
입력 2020.03.02 (15:49) 수정 2020.03.02 (16:47) News Today
LOCAL COMMUNITIES GATHER TO FIGHT VIRUS
[Anchor Lead]

The COVID-19 epidemic is certainly causing hardships for many people from small business owners to public servants fighting the virus on the front line. Members of local communities are pitching in to share the burden. Here are heart-touching stories of such neighborly love.

[Pkg]

A motel in Jeju-do Island. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of customers dipped. 80 percent of the rooms remain vacant. One of its employees had to take a leave of absence. Concerns grew as the owner has not made enough to pay the steep rent. Thankfully, the landlord decided not to receive rent for the time being.

[Soundbite] KANG MYUNG-CHEOL(MOTEL OWNER) : "He asked me about how my business has been since the COVID-19 outbreak. When I answered it was very slow, he told me not to pay the rent starting from this month. I felt great relief."

The owner who declined to be interviewed, claimed the decision was made to help the tenant faced with managerial difficulty due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

[Soundbite] (LANDLORD) : "It's a huge loss for me. But business owners are facing greater difficulties. My wife and I decided we could go without the rent if we save and become more frugal."

A public official in charge of disaster control had to postpone his wedding scheduled for this month. With hundreds of people under quarantine, he must check on them and fulfill other emergency assistance tasks.

[Soundbite] LEE HAN-JOON(JEJU CITY GOV'T) : "I sought understandings from my fiancee and parents. They readily agreed, letting me fully concentrate on my work."

Koreans, embracing the spirit of community are willingly making personal sacrifices to help overcome the crisis caused by the outbreak.
News Today
