美 테네시 주 초강력 토네이도 강타…최소 22명 사망 뉴스 12 입력 2020.03.04 (12:52) 수정 2020.03.04 (13:01)

[앵커]



미국 테네시 주에 강력한 토네이도가 휩쓸고 지나가면서 최소 22명의 주민이 숨졌습니다.



5만 가구에 전력 공급이 중단됐고 특히 타격을 입은 주도 내슈빌은 학교에 휴교령을 내렸습니다.



로스앤젤레스 최동혁 특파원의 보도입니다.



[리포트]



번개를 동반한 거대한 토네이도가 마을을 덮칩니다.



["The tornado is coming,.. There it is! go! inside! get inside!"]



현지시간 3일 새벽, 미국 테네시 주 주도인 내슈빌 일대를 강력한 토네이도가 강타했습니다.



["it sounded like gunshots going off. we heard the windows blowing in and then we saw the water leaking through the ceiling, and we just grabbed the baby and started to pack everything up as fast as we could."]



최소 2개의 토네이도가 도심을 휩쓸고 가면서 거리는 쓰러진 나무와 건물 잔해로 뒤덮였습니다.



[MOS : "we're running down the hallway, the ceiling is just caving in, debris everywhere, and water is just pouring from the ceiling like waterfalls."]



테네시주 당국은 이번 토네이도로 최소 22명의 주민이 목숨을 잃었고, 부상자는 150명이 넘는다고 밝혔습니다.



[Mayor John Cooper, Nashville : "we all worry about some people being left in buildings that have been damaged and i know the first responders are working their way through that problem."]



5만 가구에 전력 공급이 중단됐고, 내슈빌 교육당국은 관내 모든 학교에 휴교를 결정했습니다.



로스앤젤레스에서 KBS 뉴스 최동혁입니다.

