기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GOVT. GUIDELINES ON PROTECTIVE FACIAL MASKS
입력 2020.03.04 (15:50) 수정 2020.03.04 (16:47) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
GOVT. GUIDELINES ON PROTECTIVE FACIAL MASKS
동영상영역 끝
ASSISTING DAEGU IN FIGHTING COVID-19 다음기사 ASSISTING DAEGU IN FIGHTING COVID-19
[Anchor Lead]

The government has laid out new guidelines regarding face masks as mask supply is still unstable amid the coronavirus outbreak. The new guidelines say masks can be reused and cotton masks can also work. But this goes against recommendations made by the World Health Organization. The Korean Medical Association has also refused to endorse the government advisory, saying it will present its own guidelines.

[Pkg]

The latest government guidelines on mask use specify cases where health masks are required. Situations that require wearing such masks include taking care of a suspected COVID-19 patient, visiting a hospital or when a person has respiratory symptoms. According to the government, masks are not necessary at home, outdoors when its not crowded, as well as in other individual spaces. The guidelines also note that if one does not have a proper health mask or is not facing a particularly high risk of infection, cotton masks will also work. The government also said disposable masks can be reused by the same person.

[Soundbite] LEE EUI-KYUNG(MINISTER OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "Masks can be temporarily reused if it's the same person using it. After use, hang it up in a clean, well ventilated area to let it dry."

However the WHO pointed out disposable masks should not be reused and it also does not recommend cotton masks.

[Soundbite] SON SOO-JEONG(MINISTRY OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "It can be understood as a tentative guideline amid the current shortage of face masks."

The government did limit reusing masks only for a temporary duration and at places where one is highly unlikely to contract the disease. But it did not provide a detailed criteria on the exact length of continued use or what constitutes low-risk contaminated areas, leaving this assessment up to individual judgment. The Korean Medical Association which jointly devised previous guidelines on mask use together with the government, however, did not take part in the latest announcement. The group says it cannot consent to the new guidelines on medical terms.

[Soundbite] PARK JONG-HYEOK(KMA SPOKESPERSON) : "It's questionable why the government remarked on matters not based on academic or medical reasoning. It could send a wrong message."

The KMA emphasized that rules on mask use should be stepped up amid concerns of community spread of the virus. The association plans to lay out its own set of advisories.
  • GOVT. GUIDELINES ON PROTECTIVE FACIAL MASKS
    • 입력 2020.03.04 (15:50)
    • 수정 2020.03.04 (16:47)
    News Today
GOVT. GUIDELINES ON PROTECTIVE FACIAL MASKS
[Anchor Lead]

The government has laid out new guidelines regarding face masks as mask supply is still unstable amid the coronavirus outbreak. The new guidelines say masks can be reused and cotton masks can also work. But this goes against recommendations made by the World Health Organization. The Korean Medical Association has also refused to endorse the government advisory, saying it will present its own guidelines.

[Pkg]

The latest government guidelines on mask use specify cases where health masks are required. Situations that require wearing such masks include taking care of a suspected COVID-19 patient, visiting a hospital or when a person has respiratory symptoms. According to the government, masks are not necessary at home, outdoors when its not crowded, as well as in other individual spaces. The guidelines also note that if one does not have a proper health mask or is not facing a particularly high risk of infection, cotton masks will also work. The government also said disposable masks can be reused by the same person.

[Soundbite] LEE EUI-KYUNG(MINISTER OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "Masks can be temporarily reused if it's the same person using it. After use, hang it up in a clean, well ventilated area to let it dry."

However the WHO pointed out disposable masks should not be reused and it also does not recommend cotton masks.

[Soundbite] SON SOO-JEONG(MINISTRY OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "It can be understood as a tentative guideline amid the current shortage of face masks."

The government did limit reusing masks only for a temporary duration and at places where one is highly unlikely to contract the disease. But it did not provide a detailed criteria on the exact length of continued use or what constitutes low-risk contaminated areas, leaving this assessment up to individual judgment. The Korean Medical Association which jointly devised previous guidelines on mask use together with the government, however, did not take part in the latest announcement. The group says it cannot consent to the new guidelines on medical terms.

[Soundbite] PARK JONG-HYEOK(KMA SPOKESPERSON) : "It's questionable why the government remarked on matters not based on academic or medical reasoning. It could send a wrong message."

The KMA emphasized that rules on mask use should be stepped up amid concerns of community spread of the virus. The association plans to lay out its own set of advisories.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.