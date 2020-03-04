GOVT. GUIDELINES ON PROTECTIVE FACIAL MASKS News Today 입력 2020.03.04 (15:50) 수정 2020.03.04 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has laid out new guidelines regarding face masks as mask supply is still unstable amid the coronavirus outbreak. The new guidelines say masks can be reused and cotton masks can also work. But this goes against recommendations made by the World Health Organization. The Korean Medical Association has also refused to endorse the government advisory, saying it will present its own guidelines.



[Pkg]



The latest government guidelines on mask use specify cases where health masks are required. Situations that require wearing such masks include taking care of a suspected COVID-19 patient, visiting a hospital or when a person has respiratory symptoms. According to the government, masks are not necessary at home, outdoors when its not crowded, as well as in other individual spaces. The guidelines also note that if one does not have a proper health mask or is not facing a particularly high risk of infection, cotton masks will also work. The government also said disposable masks can be reused by the same person.



[Soundbite] LEE EUI-KYUNG(MINISTER OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "Masks can be temporarily reused if it's the same person using it. After use, hang it up in a clean, well ventilated area to let it dry."



However the WHO pointed out disposable masks should not be reused and it also does not recommend cotton masks.



[Soundbite] SON SOO-JEONG(MINISTRY OF FOOD & DRUG SAFETY) : "It can be understood as a tentative guideline amid the current shortage of face masks."



The government did limit reusing masks only for a temporary duration and at places where one is highly unlikely to contract the disease. But it did not provide a detailed criteria on the exact length of continued use or what constitutes low-risk contaminated areas, leaving this assessment up to individual judgment. The Korean Medical Association which jointly devised previous guidelines on mask use together with the government, however, did not take part in the latest announcement. The group says it cannot consent to the new guidelines on medical terms.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-HYEOK(KMA SPOKESPERSON) : "It's questionable why the government remarked on matters not based on academic or medical reasoning. It could send a wrong message."



The KMA emphasized that rules on mask use should be stepped up amid concerns of community spread of the virus. The association plans to lay out its own set of advisories.

