[재난 행동요령] 감염병 예방을 위한 올바른 손씻기 6단계 사회 입력 2020.03.04 (17:27)

코로나19와 같은 감염병을 예방하기 위해서는 무엇보다 손 씻기가 중요합니다.



올바른 손 씻기 6단계를 알려드립니다.



1. 손바닥을 마주 대고 문질러주세요. (Rub your palms together.)



2. 손등을 손바닥과 마주 대고 문질러주세요. (Rub the back of your hand with your palm.)



3. 손깍지를 껴 손가락 사이를 문질러주세요. (Clasp your hands and rub between your fingers.)



4. 두 손 모아 손가락을 마주 잡고 문질러주세요. (Put your hands together and link your fingers to rub.)



5. 엄지손가락을 다른 편 손바닥으로 문질러주세요. (Rub your thumb with the palm of your other hand.)



6. 손가락 끝을 반대편 손바닥에 손톱 밑까지 씻어주세요. (Rub the tips of your fingers on the palm of your other hand)



