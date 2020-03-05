기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GWANGJU CITY HELPS COVID-19 PATIENTS IN DAEGU
입력 2020.03.05 (15:03) 수정 2020.03.05 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
GWANGJU CITY HELPS COVID-19 PATIENTS IN DAEGU
동영상영역 끝
COMMUNITIES DELIVER FREE MASKS TO THE NEEDY 다음기사 COMMUNITIES DELIVER FREE MASKS TO THE NEEDY
[Anchor Lead]

Seven coronavirus patients from Daegu who had been waiting to be hospitalized have been transferred to a hospital in Gwangju for the first time, after the government of Gwangju City offered to help alleviate the shortage of hospital beds.

[Pkg]

​​An ambulance enters a hospital in Gwangju. The medical staff hand over protective suits for the transported patients. Moments later, the patients put on the suits and head to the hospital. They are coronavirus patients from Daegu who had been waiting anxiously to be hospitalized. They were brought to Gwangju three days after the city government offered to provide medical facilities for patients from Daegu on March 1. Two families of seven patients were transferred to Gwangju this time. One of them has a fever and cough. All the others are in good condition. The hospital plans to evaluate the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms.

[Soundbite] LEE SHIN-SEOK(DIRECTOR, CHONNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY BITGOEUL HOSPITAL) : "We will run blood and X-ray tests, and CT scans if needed."

Gwangju citizens welcomed the patients from Daegu with banners and wishes of a fast recovery.

[Soundbite] HYUNG SUNG-JIN(GWANGJU CITIZEN) : "I hope they will become cured in Gwangju and return to Daegu healthy."

The Gwangju City government plans to bring as many as 60 infected patients from Daegu unless the number of local patients surges. The hospital is taking multiple preventive measures such as using negative pressure stretchers to block the spread of the virus during patient transport and treatment.
  • GWANGJU CITY HELPS COVID-19 PATIENTS IN DAEGU
    • 입력 2020.03.05 (15:03)
    • 수정 2020.03.05 (16:46)
    News Today
GWANGJU CITY HELPS COVID-19 PATIENTS IN DAEGU
[Anchor Lead]

Seven coronavirus patients from Daegu who had been waiting to be hospitalized have been transferred to a hospital in Gwangju for the first time, after the government of Gwangju City offered to help alleviate the shortage of hospital beds.

[Pkg]

​​An ambulance enters a hospital in Gwangju. The medical staff hand over protective suits for the transported patients. Moments later, the patients put on the suits and head to the hospital. They are coronavirus patients from Daegu who had been waiting anxiously to be hospitalized. They were brought to Gwangju three days after the city government offered to provide medical facilities for patients from Daegu on March 1. Two families of seven patients were transferred to Gwangju this time. One of them has a fever and cough. All the others are in good condition. The hospital plans to evaluate the severity of their COVID-19 symptoms.

[Soundbite] LEE SHIN-SEOK(DIRECTOR, CHONNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY BITGOEUL HOSPITAL) : "We will run blood and X-ray tests, and CT scans if needed."

Gwangju citizens welcomed the patients from Daegu with banners and wishes of a fast recovery.

[Soundbite] HYUNG SUNG-JIN(GWANGJU CITIZEN) : "I hope they will become cured in Gwangju and return to Daegu healthy."

The Gwangju City government plans to bring as many as 60 infected patients from Daegu unless the number of local patients surges. The hospital is taking multiple preventive measures such as using negative pressure stretchers to block the spread of the virus during patient transport and treatment.
KBS는 여러분과 함께 만들어갑니다.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    KBS사이트에서 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 댓글 이용시 KBS회원으로 표시되고
    댓글창을 통해 소셜계정으로 로그인한 이용자는 소셜회원으로 표시됩니다.