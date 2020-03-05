NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.03.05 (15:06) 수정 2020.03.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, flight passengers using Incheon Airport will have to undergo three body temperature checks before their departure. The first and second checks will be conducted at the entrance of terminals and right outside the security area. The last one will be carried out at boarding gates if destination countries request it.

In an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, labor unions of food delivery services are asking customers to make payments and receive what they ordered without contacting deliverers face to face. The unions delivered the request in a joint statement today, noting that food delivery apps have a system for such "no in-person contact" orders.

The Seoul city government is accusing 25 hygienic mask manufacturers and sellers of committing unfair market practices and tax evasion. It conducted intensive inspections on 267 mask makers and wholesalers from January 31 to March 1. A company was found to have kept up to 560,000 masks in stock for over ten days intentionally, despite soaring demands amid the massive COVID-19 outbreak. Another company received illicit tax benefits by selling "for-export" masks in the domestic market.

Lee Jae-woong, president of carsharing company SoCar, urged the government to take responsibility for thousands of employees and drivers who will lose jobs because of a government-initiated policy. His criticism came after the parliamentary judiciary committee passed a bill that bans ride-hailing businesses.

