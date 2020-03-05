STORIES OF MEDICAL STAFF VOLUNTEERING IN DAEGU News Today 입력 2020.03.05 (15:08) 수정 2020.03.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



In Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, medical experts are working on the frontlines to battle the coronavirus outbreak. Exhausted mentally and physically, they are constantly pushing their limits to muster strength. Here are some moving stories of doctors and nurses who have taken leaves of absence from their work to volunteer and lend a helping hand in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.



[Pkg]



​This clinic in Seongsu-dong, Seoul will be closed for two weeks for the first time in 20 years. Its doctor decided to volunteer in Daegu, which is suffering from a severe shortage of medical professionals because of the massive coronavirus outbreak.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-HO(DOCTOR VOLUNTEERING IN DAEGU) : "Because of the soaring numbers of patients, Daegu is in desperate need of medical staff. I decided to go there to help."



The staff call the clinic's patients to seek their understanding and help them prepare for the doctor's absence.



[Soundbite] YOO SUN-HWA(NURSE) : "There are still some days left till your next appointment, but I called you so that you would come and receive your medicine. We can't say for sure if the clinic will open again this month."



However, the doctor did not tell his family about his decision, because he doesn't want to worry his loved ones.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-HO(DOCTOR VOLUNTEERING IN DAEGU) : "My mother is in her 90s. I didn't tell her about my decision. (Because she would worry?) Yes."



Oh Seong-hun, a nurse who got married five months ago, is now working at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, Gyoengsangbuk-do Province.



[Soundbite] OH SEONG-HUN(NURSE VOLUNTEERING IN CHEONGDO) : "The number of infected patients is soaring by the day. I handed in my application despite my wife's opposition."



At first, he posted drawings on social media to encourage medical professionals in the affected regions. But later, he decided to lend a helping hand by offering his services.



[Soundbite] OH SEONG-HUN(NURSE VOLUNTEERING IN CHEONGDO) : "I wanted to volunteer in places that have been hit the hardest and need my help the most."



Oh attends to patients nine hours a day and is isolated in his room after work. But despite his tough schedule, he sent a message of hope to the people of his country.



[Soundbite] (MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS FOR CHEONGDO DAENAM HOSPITAL) : "It's a difficult time for the people of Korea. Nonetheless, cheer up! We will never give up. Go, Korean people! Go, Korean medical professionals!"



As of Wednesday, more than 1,700 medical experts were dispatched or volunteered to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

