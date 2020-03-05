FIREFIGHTERS HELP TO FIGHT COVID-19 News Today 입력 2020.03.05 (15:11) 수정 2020.03.05 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Besides doctors and nurses, there are other brave heroes fighting the virus on the front line. They are some 300 firefighters who have rushed to Daegu from all over the country. Here is what their day looks like as they struggle to protect people's lives.



[Pkg]



​​Dozens of ambulances stream into a water treatment plant parking lot in Daegu. So far, 142 ambulances and some 300 firefighters from across the nation came to assist the city hardest hit by COVID-19.



[Soundbite] RYU SANG-CHUN(DAEGU FIRE AND SAFETY DEPARTMENT) : "We got a list of 182 patients from four hospitals in Daegu and Red Cross Hospital in Sangju. We transport about 150 patients a day on average."



Their work starts at 6 a.m. and often continues late into the night. They don't have time to sit down for a proper meal, always rushing to finish box meals in a makeshift tent.



[Soundbite] "Did you say that you miss home-cooked meals, because all you had was box meals? (Yes, I said that)."



They nod off during the few minutes they have for breaks. But they jump right back to work, transporting patients. They are completely drained after repeated patient transportation and full body disinfection. Still, these devoted and selfless individuals steadfastly carry out their duties.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-GYEONG(CHIEF, CHEONGJU DONGBU FIRE STATION) : "When they ride the ambulances, they hang their heads and look guilt-ridden, but they shouldn't feel that way. It's not their fault."



One firefighter who came here without telling his family so they won't have to worry, had these heartfelt words for the patients in Daegu.



[Soundbite] JEONG HYEON-WU(BUSAN GIJANG FIRE STATION FIREFIGHTER) : "I told my family I won't be home for a while because we're on emergency mode. We will work hard so that you can recover quickly. I hope you stay positive and get well soon."



The dedication of these brave men and women will continue to inspire the nation, and give hope that Korea can overcome this crisis.

