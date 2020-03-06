LEADERS OF TWO KOREAS EXCHANGE LETTERS News Today 입력 2020.03.06 (15:20) 수정 2020.03.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a personal letter expressing his support for the South Korean people battling against the coronavirus. Kim says he will continue to quietly cheer on South Korea's efforts to overcome the hardship. President Moon Jae-in has sent a reply. The two leaders exchanged personal letters for the first time in about four months.



[Pkg]



​Cheong Wa Dae says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a personal letter to President Moon Jae-in on March 4. Kim expressed support for the South Korean people battling against the novel coronavirus outbreak.



[Soundbite] YOON DO-HAN(SENIOR SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT FOR PUBLIC COMMUNICATION) : "Chairman Kim said he believes South Korea can overcome the virus outbreak and that he will pray for the precious health of South Korean compatriots."



The North Korean leader also conveyed his concerns about President Moon's health, saying it's sad that there is nothing he can do to help and that he'll continue to quietly underpin South Korea's efforts to overcome the crisis. Sources say Kim's one-page letter was delivered to President Moon by the National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon. About half of the letter reportedly contained words of support regarding the coronavirus outbreak, while the other half was about the situation on the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] YOON DO-HAN(SENIOR SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT FOR PUBLIC COMMUNICATION) : "Chairman Kim also expressed his frank thoughts about the situation on the Korean Peninsula."



Observers say Kim's letter apparently conveyed the North Korean leader's opinion about denuclearization talks with Washington and President Moon's March 1st proposition on cross-border cooperation in health care. Cheong Wa Dae says although the letter contained no detailed propositions, the two sides will likely hold separate discussions on the issues of mutual concern. President Moon has sent a reply to Kim Jong-un to extend his gratitude. Cheong Wa Dae did not disclose the contents of Moon's letter, but sources say it conveyed the South Korean leader's offer for both sides to meet anytime to promote inter-Korean cooperation.

