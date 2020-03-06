WHO SAYS S. KOREA IS SHOWING POSITIVE SIGNS News Today 입력 2020.03.06 (15:22) 수정 2020.03.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The World Health Organization says the coronavirus situation in South Korea is showing encouraging signs. Regarding the absence of reported coronavirus cases in North Korea, the WHO said its officials are ready to visit the North anytime.



[Pkg]



​​Over in Geneva the WHO reported there are 2,055 new COVID-19 cases in 33 countries excluding China as of Thursday local time. 80 percent of the cases were in three countries including South Korea. But the organization added, the situation in Korea is showing encouraging signs. The WHO director general said the number of new reported cases appears to be declining and the reported cases are being identified primarily from known clusters.



[Soundbite] TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS(DIRECTOR GENERAL, WHO)



The WHO also pointed out that China has reported 143 new cases in the past 24 hours, mostly in Hubei Province, while eight other Chinese provinces had no new cases over the past two weeks. Regarding North Korea, the WHO said that despite the regime's location in a high-risk zone, it has reported zero COVID-19 cases so far. However, the WHO chief emphasized it's important for the reclusive state to prepare for an outbreak and that the organization is ready to visit anytime.



[Soundbite] MIKE RYAN(EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WHO HEALTH EMERGENCIES PROGRAM)



The WHO chief recently met with Seoul's top diplomat to discuss the situation in North Korea. Kang Kyung-wha said South Korea was ready to provide support to the North. Regarding an infection in a dog in Hong Kong, the WHO said there is no evidence that pets can be infected with the virus and that further research is needed.

