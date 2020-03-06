NEW PROTECTIVE FACE MASK REGULATIONS News Today 입력 2020.03.06 (15:26) 수정 2020.03.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting today, Koreans can buy only two government-supplied masks per person at the pharmacy. Also, a new system will be put in place next week to prevent hoarding and mask exports will be banned altogether.



[Pkg]



​​Starting today, it's compulsory to show a resident registration card or other official forms of ID when buying government-supplied masks at pharmacies. Purchases are limited to two masks each week per person. Proxy purchasing is not allowed. The government limited the number of mask purchase because supply couldn't catch up with demand even after boosting mask production to 10 million a day. Each purchase is registered immediately with the Health Insurance Review and Assessment's sales history system to prevent repeat purchases.



[Soundbite] KIM YONG-BEOM(1ST VICE MINISTER OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE) : "There won't be enough. I can't guarantee that even these will be made available. I ask for your understanding and cooperation."



The government has come up with a new measure to prevent people from waiting in long lines to buy masks. From next week, people will be allowed to buy masks only on the days that correspond to the last digit of their birth years. Those whose birth years end in 1 or 6 can make mask purchases on Monday, 2 or 7 on Tuesday, 3 or 8 on Wednesday, 4 or 9 on Thursday, and 5 or 0 on Friday. Saturdays and Sundays are for those who couldn't buy masks on weekdays. Post offices and Hanaro Marts will keep selling government-supplied masks for the time being, but only one per customer until the repeat purchase prevention system is set up. A government-supplied mask will be priced at 1,500 won at all pharmacies, post offices, and Hanaro Marts. The government has also come up with a way to boost mask supply. Mask exports will be banned altogether and the amount of government-procured masks will be increased from 50 to 80% of daily output. Some mask producers will be assisted with production equipment and special overtime will be permitted. Such arrangements are expected to help boost daily mask production from 10 million to around 14 million. The government authorized the Public Procurement Service to oversee the mask supply contract so that the products can be provided to where they are needed the most, such as medical institutions, areas hardest hit by COVID-19, and high-risk populations.

