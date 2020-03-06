LOCAL AUTHORITIES' EFFORT TO SUPPLY MASKS News Today 입력 2020.03.06 (15:30) 수정 2020.03.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The government is announcing measures bye the day to stabilize the supply of face masks but consumers have yet to tangibly feel the effects of such measures. A growing number of local authorities is taking action to directly supply masks to their residents.



[Pkg]



​Boxes of face masks are piled up outside a local district office. It's so hard to buy masks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak these days and so, this local government has secured 320-thousand sheets from a social enterprise at a price of 200 won per mask. The masks will be given out to all senior residents 65 and older in this district, five per person.



[Soundbite] (COMMUNITY CENTER EMPLOYEE) : "Make home deliveries and for those who are not at home, put the masks inside this envelope and attach it on the door."



Those who are making the delivery are community center employees and resident representatives.



[Soundbite] "Hello, is anyone home? (We know that you're staying put at home because of the coronavirus. We're here to give you some face masks)"



Senior citizens receiving the masks are just grateful, saying thank you multiple times.



[Soundbite] MOON SIN-JA(YANGCHEON-GU DIST., SEOUL) : "If I run out of face masks, I'll have to buy more. But if I can't, oh well, what can I do? (What do you think of the delivery?) I'm so very grateful."



The masks will first be provided to those 80 and above and recipients will be eventually expanded to seniors 65 and older.



[Soundbite] KIM SU-YOUNG(HEAD OF YANGCHEON-GU DIST., SEOUL) : "It's difficult for the elderly to buy masks online or to stand in line for long periods of time."



One county in the southern port city of Busan has dipped into its reserve funds and began giving out over one million masks for free to 70-thousand households since last month. Gangneung City in Gangwondo Province is also selling masks at local community centers at an affordable price in an effort to prevent people from making multiple purchases. In Paju, Gyeonggido Province, three masks are being mailed to some 3,000 pregnant mothers who are registered with public health centers. These are just some examples of local governments taking action to address the shortage of face masks as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

