CITIZENS LEND A HELPING HAND FOR BUSINESSES News Today 입력 2020.03.06 (15:33) 수정 2020.03.06 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The COVID-19 outbreak has hurt small businessmen like flower farmers. Now ordinary citizens are stepping up to help florists and flower farmers by giving bouquets and flower pots.



[Pkg]



​[Soundbite] "Flower delivery!"



A doctor has sent a flower pot for his colleagues who are working hard to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. This gift was part of the so-called "flower bucket challenge," a gift-giving campaign launched to help local flower farms and shops.



[Soundbite] KANG JI-EON(PRESIDENT, JEJUDO MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "I'm glad to help out flower farmers. This is from our association members who are working hard at the front lines fighting COVID-19."



The floricultural industry is hit hard by the epidemic as most events that involve flowers have been cancelled. The association of small merchants in Jeju organized this campaign to help the struggling farmers and florists. A person that receives a flower present gives flowers to three other people to boost sales. This campaign is spreading among Jeju residents.



[Soundbite] KIM GYEONG-SAN(JEJU CHAPTER, KOREA FTD) : "Flowers shops nationwide are experiencing about a 60% drop in sales. I'm grateful they are carrying out this challenge event during such a difficult time."



A local brewery joined in the effort to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak. The company donated to Jeju-do Province, 5,000 liters of diluted ethyl alcohol that can be used as disinfectant. The brewery even covered the cost of the special alcohol container and transportation.



[Soundbite] HYEON JAE-WUNG(BREWERY CEO) : "I decided to donate to help with disinfection. I hope we can overcome this crisis quickly to revive Jeju's economy."



Private businesses are working together to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and revive the struggling local economy.

입력 2020.03.06 (15:33) 수정 2020.03.06 (16:46) News Today

